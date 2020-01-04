advertisement

Day 1 of 5: England 262-9 (O Pope 56no, B. Stokes 47, J. Denly 38, D. Sibley 34; D. Pretorius 2-26, V. Philander 2-46, A. Nortje 2-54, K. Rabada 2-63) v South Africa.

Here’s a story of missed opportunities that reinforces the eerie feeling that England has now embarked on a nightmarish tour of Ashes dimensions. Here was the opportunity to lift the mood despite all the setbacks of the past two weeks. The sun was shining blissfully on Newlands, which was filled to the rafters. Table Mountain had its fluffy hat on and England won a good throw on a good wicket. But the scorecard shows how terribly they missed the chance to set off their tour.

Look at the list that shows England ended up being 262 for nine. With the exception of Zak Crawley, the man who replaced Rory Burns, six batsmen scored 29 or more and only one of them, Ollie Pope, was able to reach half a century – and he had to get on leaving the last man Jimmy Anderson stopped next to him to reach this landmark. Pope was the only ray of light for England that was solid at the start of its innings and ended up mischievously improvising in partnership with Anderson.

This ugly scorecard underlines the fact that there were no demons on the field. It was relatively easy for batsmen to go to bed. But the turmoil that struck the tour party – a bad flu epidemic, followed by a conventional elbow problem for Jofra Archer and an annoying ankle injury for Burns while playing football on Thursday – was now reflected in the situation.

Some indicated rule on a much more welcoming surface than what they experienced at Centurion. Their silky drives slid easily over the lawn and then they got out. The South Africans could hardly believe their luck. They just sat back and waited for the mistake. They didn’t have to wait long. Five gates fell in a sinister final for England – with the exception of a sparkling Last Wicket partnership of 28. This result must have exceeded Faf du Plessis’ expectations when he lost the throw.

Crawley and Dom Sibley became England’s first right-handed opening pair in 2002 when Michael Vaughan and Robert Key competed against India. Both got their top career grades for England, but this wasn’t really the trigger to hang the flag. Crawley gathered four before becoming another test victim for Vernon Philander. He pushed forward to another long ball and comfortably carried an outer edge to the goalkeeper. Maybe the shipment was a little too wide to defend.

With its robust frame and pragmatic approach, Sibley is reminiscent of Key. Here he impressed again, but not long enough. Unlike his second innings at Centurion, there were a couple of cover drives in addition to the more familiar and soothing clips of his leg.

Then he reached an impressive 34 and scored a direct goal for the keeper in front of Kasigo Rabada. England fans no longer want to see Nicker of Sibley reruns. Again he had promised more than he had delivered, even though he had stayed at home for more than an hour and a half.

Joe Denly and Joe Root allured in different ways. Denly had to fight as always. At one point he hit 48 balls without scoring, but that didn’t seem to worry him too much. In contrast, Root purred, hitting the ball behind the square on the outside, and slightly picking up singles compared to his peers.

Nobody has yet been able to deliver the important innings. Root’s composure suddenly vanished when he was 31st. He was dropped by Rassie van der Dussen while driving in Anrich Nortje at the first slip. then, two balls later, he tried to avoid a bouncer with his hands held up. The ball touched his gloves and flew gently to Quinton de Kock, whereupon Root left without waiting for confirmation from referee Paul Reiffel.

Next Denly moved away in frustration and shot through the gate as Keshav Maharaj’s left arm played forward. The bat was actually too far in front of its block.

Denly has a strange record for England. In 22 innings, he didn’t reach a double-digit value three times, but only exceeded 53 three times. In a way this is encouraging because it has the ability to start; in another case, it’s annoying that he couldn’t consolidate these starts enough. Especially in the absence of burns, Denly becomes an important presence at the top of the order. He has to deliver the glue.

For a while, Ben Stokes brought some shine. Like Root before him, he seemed to be in full control, pulling the pacemaker and throwing a ride against Maharaj in the stands. There was even his version of MS Dhoni’s helicopter that shot at the spinner and the ball raced to the edge of the square leg.

Then, to general dismay and his own obvious dismay – it took him a while to pull his body out of the kink – he cut Dean Elgar off to Nortje in additional cover. Stokes and Root both experience the agony of being in very good contact without getting many runs. This is a blow to the tourists as they are obviously England’s best players.

Jos Buttler looked as if he had reread the message at the end of his bat attack and revealed some magnificent blows, the longest of which reached a construction site in a long time, but after a significant uproar against Dwaine Pretorius, he fell behind – whereupon he was caught Two of the tongs, Sam Curran and Dom Bess, left in quick succession. England have never set up a team with four men under the age of 23. It’s Crawley, Curran, Bess and Pope, and only the latter ended the day with happy memories or a better reputation. – Guardian

