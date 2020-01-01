advertisement

Pope Francis has apologized for hitting the hand of a congratulator who grabbed him and pulled him to her.

In his New Year’s wish on St. Peter’s Square on Wednesday, the 83-year-old leader of the Catholic Church admitted that he had lost his patience with the woman when he walked on the square on Tuesday evening to admire the Vatican’s nativity scene.

Cameras captured the scene as the woman grabbed the Pope’s hand behind a barrier and pulled him violently.

Francis reacted sharply, called out something, and then slapped her hand to let him go. He frowned, turned and walked away.

media_cameraPope Furious, Francis slapped away the hand of a woman who grabbed him in St. Peter’s Square. Image: Reutersmedia_camera The woman had refused to let go of the Pope when he greeted other worshipers. Image: Reutersmedia_camera The Pope was presented angry after the incident. Image: Reuters

In his spontaneous statements on Wednesday in Russia, Francis said: “We lose patience so often. Me too. “Then he added,” I say “sorry” for the bad example “he gave in Tuesday’s incident.

Calls from “Pope! Pope! “And a Happy New Year! “Sounds as the families rushed to catch a glimpse of him or to push their child out, hoping that it would pat their heads or pinch their cheeks.

After touching a child, the Pope turned away from the crowd – only for a woman to take his hand and pull it towards him.

The abrupt gesture seemed to hurt him and he slapped the woman’s hand twice to free herself from her grip.

He then examined the large crib on the square in front of the cathedral.

The heated encounter is not the first time that the Pope has been upset during a public event.

media_cameraPope Francis frees himself from the female clutch

In March of last year, he was captured on a video that appeared to be irritated when a number of believers tried to kiss his papal ring.

In the footage, he pulls his hand away from people who tried to kiss the ring.

A Pope spokesman said at the time that it was “a simple matter of hygiene” and the Pope did not want to spread germs.

At the Vespers on New Year’s Eve in the Peterskirche, the Pope asked people to exercise more solidarity and “build bridges, no walls”.

Since he became Pope in 2013, he has preached openness – a reform-oriented agenda that has irritated a small but vocal group of ultra-conservatives in the church.

– with AP

Originally published as Pope with shocking slap in the face

