Manchester City 4 Port Vale 1

Tom Pope scored a goal against John Stones but could not prevent defending Manchester City 4-1 in the FA Cup against Port Vale.

Pope, the veteran Vale striker, claimed in a mocking tweet last summer that he would score 40 points a season if he played against city defender Stones every week.

When he canceled a goal from Oleksandr Zinchenko at Etihad Stadium, there was a loss to Sergio Aguero, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Phil Foden.

Two of City’s goals, for Aguero and Harwood-Bellis, required long VAR testing before being approved, but none was controversial.

Stones believed that he had even intensified his personal struggle against Pope by winning City’s third, but this was eventually awarded to Harwood-Bellis.

The city’s Catalan manager, Pep Guardiola, had made seven changes, but with Aguero, David Silva and Bernardo Silva, there was no doubt about how serious he took the game in the third round.

Stones also returned after a month with a thigh injury and all eyes were immediately on him and the Pope, who gave Scott Burgess an early chance just to distract the shot far.

After this small shock, City got into its usual rhythm and offered Vale little of the ball. Foden had blocked a shot and then went straight to Scott Brown.

It was no surprise that City took the lead after 20 minutes, though Zinchenko’s long-range shot Leon Legge hit a big rebound.

David Silva should have doubled City’s lead, but hit the bar from close range and Aguero failed to take a simple chance at the rebound.

Zinchenko then blocked another attempt before Vale out of the blue scored a surprising equalizer in the 35th minute.

City’s vulnerability to the counterattack was highlighted once again when former Liverpool trainee David Amoo broke through on the right.

Amoo then took out Pope with a precise cross and, coping well in the spotlight, stole the 34-year-old from Harwood-Bellis to plant a solid header past Claudio Bravo.

The observers were forced to check the positioning of Stones, but the defender of England was not to blame.

City reacted clinically when Ilkay Gundogan Foden threw a cross and Aguero delivered the boy’s volleyball cross.

With an upcoming VAR check for a possible offside against Foden, the festivities were dampened, but the goal remained.

After the break City wanted to get things going and Aguero shot before Brown saved the ball after a header from Bernardo Silva and two goals from Foden.

The third goal came just before the hour, and it seemed as if Stones had struggled against the Pope from five meters away. On closer inspection, however, it turned out that the ball had penetrated a possible offside position in front of Harwood-Bellis during a long VAR check.

City then had the game under control, but Stone’s struggle with Pope wasn’t over yet. The Pope managed to get an ambitious pass through his own Stones box and redirected him to Tom Conlon’s path, but Vale’s substitute went well ahead.

Pope was replaced shortly afterwards, but City ended the game when Angelino crossed for Foden in the 76th minute and scored the fourth goal.

