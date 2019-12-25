advertisement

Pope Francis urged the world to let the light of Christmas penetrate the “darkness in people’s hearts” that leads to religious persecution, social injustice, armed conflict and fear of migrants.

In his Christmas message “Urbi et Orbi” (to the city and the world), the 83-year-old Pope called for peace in the Holy Land, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, Venezuela, Ukraine and several African countries Countries in conflict.

The central theme of his speech to tens of thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square and millions who watch or listen around the world was that change begins in people’s hearts.

“There is darkness in people’s hearts, and yet the light of Christ is even greater,” said Francis when he marked the seventh Christmas of his pontificate.

“There is darkness in personal, family and social relationships, but the light of Christ is greater. There is darkness in economic, geopolitical and ecological conflicts and the light of Christ is even greater, ”he said.

Referring to the persecution of Christians by militant groups in Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and Nigeria, Francis asked God to comfort those who suffer for their faith.

On December 1, at least 14 people were shot and killed in an attack on a church in eastern Burkina Faso, where an Islamist uprising sparked ethnic and religious tensions.

“Light up the darkness”

Francis, who was despised by populist politicians for defending refugees and migrants, devoted part of his speech to their plight.

“It is injustice that causes them to cross deserts and seas that become cemeteries. It is injustice that forces them to endure indescribable forms of abuse, enslavement of all kinds, and torture in inhuman prison camps, ”said Francis.

This month, Francis called for the closure of internment camps for migrants in Libya.

“It is injustice that turns them away from places where they may hope for a decent life but instead find themselves faced with indifference,” he said.

Francis said that although there were many big problems in the world, people didn’t have to look far to correct injustices. They could do something in their own communities to heal all “suffering members of our human family”.

“May (God) soften our often stony and self-centered hearts and make them channels of his love. May he conjure up a smile on all the world’s children through our poor faces: those who are abandoned and those who suffer from violence, ”said Francis.

To underline his message, the two cardinals chosen by Francis on the basilica’s central balcony joined Renato Martino, retired President of the Vatican Immigration Service, and Konrad Krajewski, who distributes aid to the poor and homeless in Rome ,

“May he, through our frail hands, clothe those who have nothing to carry, give bread to the hungry and heal the sick,” he added, adding that everyone is close to the elderly, the lonely, the migrants and the marginalized through friendship could.

“On this joyful Christmas day, may he show tenderness to everyone and light up the darkness of this world,” he said. -Neuter

