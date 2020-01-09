advertisement

JIM THORPE – The water flows and thanks to a cold January day some parts even freeze. Jim Thorpe now has his own ice rink near the first baseline on Sam Miller field.

“We just hope that people use it. It will be free. We do not charge anything. Even if you come without skates, we get skates from people and we will give you skates when you come, “said William Solomon, Jim Thorpe Community Athletic Association.

Members of the Jim Thorpe Community Athletic Association built the pop-up ice rink. A group gathered on the field to check the condition of the ice rink.

Leroy Strohl is chairman of the association and the brain behind the project.

“I am very proud of the whole effort of the committee and all the donations that come in. It is fantastic, incredible,” Strohl said.

Years ago the fire brigade flooded the basketball courts, but now that these pop-up ice rinks have become more popular, it was the way of groups to bring back the winter fun.

“We thought we would improve it a bit and bring it back to town,” Solomon said.

“It has been my dream for years and now we finally have one,” said Strohl.

As long as Mother Nature cooperates, the hope is to have it open this month. If not, there will be time for winter weather next month.

At least three centimeters of ice is needed before people can start skating.

“We’re getting pretty close to it now, and that’s possible, but it’s up to Mother Nature,” Solomon said.

Community donations helped to cover the costs of the ice rink.

