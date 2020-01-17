advertisement

NBCUniversal unveiled its upcoming streaming service, Peacock, on Thursday, including the full list of originals with scripts to debut on the platform.

One of the new projects announced was a screenplay comedy series by Tina Fey, Robert Carlock and the alum Meredith Scardino by “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”. The series entitled “Girls5Eva” is all about a group of girls from the 90s who reunited to give their dreams of pop stars another chance. Per Peacock’s description of the series: “It can be adult women who reconcile spouses, children, jobs, debts, aging parents and shoulder pain. But can’t they also be Girls5Eva?”

Scardino will write and produce with Fey and Eric Gurian from Little Stranger, Robert Carlock, producer of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”, and Jeff Richmond and David Miner from 3 Arts Entertainment.

advertisement

Also read: ‘MacGruber’ Revival, transgender drama by Laverne Cox among the Peacock projects under development

On Thursday, Peacock also announced a new version of the original development, including a resumption of “MacGruber”, a new drama with Laverne Cox, a comedy based on the McElroy family’s “Dungeons & Dragons” podcast, and others by Amy Poehler and Mindy Kaling.

Peacock has also recorded a number of international series for distribution in the United States, including the BBC thriller “The Capture”; Channel 4 “Lady Parts”; and the comedies “Intelligence” with David Schwimmer, “Code 404” and “Hitmen” from Sky Studios.

Previously announced Peacock originals include comedies such as “Rutherford Falls”, “Saved by the Bell”, “AP Bio”, “Punky Brewster” and the film “Psych 2: Lassie Come Home” as well as the dramas “Dr. Tod”, ” Battlestar Galactica ”,“ Brave New World ”,“ Angelyne ”and“ Armas de Mujer ”.

Below you can see the full list of projects that have started in series at Peacock.

Also read: ‘Punky Brewster’ Revival ordered in series from NBCU’s Peacock Streaming Service

DRAMA:

Angelyne

Limited series based on the Hollywood Reporter feature that identifies the identity of L.A.’s mysterious advertising bomb

Armas De Mujer

The team behind Telemundo’s hit La Reina del Sur comes from a new dramedy series led by Mexican superstar Kate del Castillo. Four women have their worst nightmare: The police arrest their husbands for being connected to the same criminal organization. They are used to life in abundance and will be forced to unite in the most unusual way.

Battlestar Galactica

From the point of view of Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail comes a series that explores a new story in Battlestar Galactica mythology, the eponymous television show in which humanity was at war with Cylons, machines of their own creation.

Beautiful new world

Based on Aldous Huxley’s pioneering 1932 novel, Brave New World imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability itself by banning monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history.

The capture

A contemporary conspiracy thriller that examines pressing surveillance and misinformation issues. The modern spy show, based in London, begins with the arrest of a former soldier who develops into a complex conspiracy with manipulated video evidence. Produced by Heyday Television.

Dr. death

Based on Wondery’s hit podcast of the same name, Dr. Death the terrible true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Jamie Dornan), an emerging star of the medical community in Dallas. Young, charismatic and apparently brilliant, Dr. Duntsch opened a thriving neurosurgical practice when everything suddenly changed. Patients entered his operating room because of complex but routine spinal surgery and remained permanently mutilated or dead. When the casualties increased, two colleagues, neurosurgeon Robert Henderson (Alec Baldwin) and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Christian Slater), started to stop him. Dr. Death explores the twisted mind of a sociopath and the gross negligence of the system designed to protect the most defenseless among us.

COMEDIES:

The Amber Ruffin Show

Every week, the Amber Ruffin Show shows Bernstein’s clever and silly interpretation of the week. A late night show with only the good parts – the comedy.

A.P. Bio

When the disgraced professor of Harvard philosophy, Jack Griffin, loses his dream job, he is forced to return to Toledo, Ohio and work as a biology teacher at the advanced high school. When he comes to Whitlock High School, Jack makes it clear that he won’t be teaching biology. When Jack realizes that he has a room full of honorary students, he decides to use the children for his own benefit. To prove that he is still the king of the castle, Rector Durbin struggles to control the force of nature that Jack Griffin is.

Code 404

Detective Inspectors Major and Carver are the top duo at the Met Police Special Investigation Unit until Major is shot at work. But in an experimental project with artificial intelligence, he was brought back from the dead.

Five bedrooms

This is a story of five unlikely allies in life who exercise caution and come up with a unique solution to a common problem. They ignore the naysay from family and friends, join together, sign contracts and buy a house together. Yes, it’s a great social experiment. It could be awesome or it could be a total disaster … but they are no longer putting their lives on ice for love. There is only one problem: you have to live together.

Girls5Eva

When a one-hit wonder girl group from the 90s is tasted by a young rapper, the members meet again to give their pop star dreams another chance. It can be adult women who reconcile spouses, children, jobs, debts, aging parents and shoulder pain. But can’t they also be Girls5Eva?

hitmen

The hits and (mostly) misses of two unfortunate, dead, broken best friends who tried to find their way into the world and only to rely on each other. They also accidentally kill people to make a living. Outsiders Fran and Jamie aren’t the typical killers after their career in contract killing. Each episode follows the unfortunate duo as they try to realize their latest hit, which inevitably derails from incompetence, arguments and insane antics.

intelligence

A workplace sitcom at the UK government communications center that is a kind of more unconventional, geekier, more bureaucratic version of MI5 and MI6. When an arrogant outsider, NSA agent Jerry, comes from the United States to join the team, he hires an inept and tactless computer analyst Joseph who threatens to compromise the team’s ability to fight cyber terrorism.

Lady parts

Lady Parts is an anarchic, boisterous musical comedy that follows a Muslim punk band called Lady Parts. It tracks the ups and downs of the band members from the perspective of Amina Hussein – a geeky doctoral student who is recruited as her unlikely lead guitarist.

Psych 2: Lassie Comes Home (movie)

Carlton Lassiter, Santa Barbara chief of police, is mugged at work and declared dead. In a vintage Psych Hitchcock nod, he begins to see impossible events around his recovery clinic. Shawn and Gus return to Lassie’s site in Santa Barbara and are forced to navigate the personal, the professional, and possibly the supernatural. Separated from their new life in San Francisco, our heroes are unwelcome in their old territory because they secretly unravel a twisted suitcase without benefiting the police, their relatives or the Bay Area’s high-quality sourdough bakeries. What they discover will change the course of their relationships forever.

Punky Brewster

In this sequel to the legendary 80s sitcom about a bright young girl raised by a foster father, Punky is now a single mother of three, trying to put her life right when she got Izzy (Copeland), a young girl from the care system, whoever meets Punky meets a lot of her younger self.

Rutherford Falls

Nathan Rutherford (Ed Helms), a small town in New York, is fighting against the movement of a historic statue.

Saved from the bell

When the governor of California, Zack Morris, gets into hot water due to the closure of too many low-income high schools, he suggests sending the affected students to the state’s top schools – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the overprivileged Bayside children an urgently needed and funny dose of reality.

The Kids Tonight Show

The Kids Tonight Show is the only late night talk show for children of children. Children make a monologue, children play games and children interview the world’s greatest stars. It’s everything you love about Jimmy Fallon, but the kids are in charge.

Who wrote that?

A documentary that gives a look behind the scenes of the main authors of Saturday Night Live.

CHILDREN PROGRAM:

Archibald’s next big thing

Archibalds Next Big Thing is the story of Archibald Strutter, a chicken who lives his life with yes and no. Archibald and his siblings live in Crackridge, a close community filled with an ensemble of quirky characters. Archibald’s adventurous spirit often gets him over the head, but he always manages to leave his world better than if he had found it. Through Archibald’s unique perspective, we discover that things are rarely perfect and instead learn to focus on the humor and beauty of life’s imperfections.

Dragon Rescue Riders

The film Dragons: Rescue Riders, produced by Jack Thomas (Dragon: Race to the Edge), takes our young heroes to new heights when Dak, Leyla and their dragon friends find strange crystals that change their powers in a fantastic and unexpected way. And to new lows when they discover the sunken city of Valantis – a place full of dragon knowledge and dangers.

DreamWorks Where’s Waldo?

DreamWorks Where’s Waldo? brings the iconic character to life in a new cartoon series by executive producer FM De Marco (Spy Kids: Mission Critical) and co-executive producer John Tellegen (Spy Kids: Mission Critical). Twelve-year-old Waldo and his best friend Wenda are members of the Worldwide Wanderer Society – the international order of curious travelers who circle the globe to celebrate cultures and solve problems through observation. Your mentor – Wizard Whitebeard, an experienced hiker – sends these curious young adventurers on international travel missions so they can earn their stripes and one day become hiker-level hikers. But in the way of Waldo and Wenda is their rival Odlulu, who can cause trouble anywhere.

Curious George

For more than 60 years, the world has been following the adventures of a curious little monkey named George and his friend, the man with the yellow hat. Created by Margret and H.A. Rey, Curious George was first published in 1941 and has been loved by children ever since. This cartoon series builds on this tradition and introduces George to a whole new generation of admirers. The series focuses on education, incorporates early science and math, and builds on George’s curious adventures to appeal to preschoolers. George’s entertaining and ultimately informative experience has proven to parents and children around the world that it is not wrong to learn about the world around you!

SPORTS:

Dream Team 2020

Track the top USA Basketball superstars on their trip to Tokyo in this exclusive documentary series produced in collaboration with NBA Entertainment. We take you to the 2020 Dream Team training camp, the exhibition games and the preparation for the 2020 Olympic Games, where Team USA is expected to win another gold medal.

Hot water: In Deep with Ryan Lochte

At the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, Ryan Lochte was at the center of a scandal that has overshadowed his long and successful swimming career. Lochte is a 35-year-old husband and father of two young children. He hopes to have another chance to form Team USA and prove that he is not the man he was four years ago.

United States of speed

From Jesse Owens to Carl Lewis to Maurice Greene, there is a proud tradition of sprinting in the USA. In recent years, however, Jamaica’s Usain Bolt has been unbeatable at the Olympics. After the fastest man of all time has retired, you will meet the Americans who want to bring Team USA back to the top in the sprint.

Run through the line

Nike founder Phil Knight and his friends show viewers the emergence of his world-famous company and the ambitions he still pursues at 81. Loosely based on Knight’s best-selling treatise, Shoe Dog.

The biggest race

You probably remember where you were when you saw it. Michael Phelps and his teammates were hopelessly behind the favorite France at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing in the 4 × 100 season. In the final round, 32-year-old American Jason Lezak lost to Alain Bernard, the 100-meter world record holder and anchor of the apparently unbeatable French team. Then the impossible happened. Hear from the swimmers on both sides of the epic season when we revisit The Greatest Race.

Untitled Dale Earnhardt Jr. Series

This series was developed and moderated by Dale Earnhardt Jr. and offers an insight into the great racing cathedrals of the past. Dale Jr. tells the story of expressways that nature has forgotten, abandoned and overhauled.

advertisement