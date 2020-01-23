advertisement

Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke ignore rumors. The newcomer to hip-hop spoke of his recent arrest and his release on bail.

Key facts: On Wednesday, Pop hit Instagram and shared a slideshow of photos hanging from piles of money.

THE NIGGAS SAIDI COULD NOT PAY MY LEASE I SAID EMBELIEVE NONE OF WHAT YOU HEAR HALF OF WHAT YOU SEE

Key details: According to recent information, Pop’s mother had to set up her house to pay her bail.

Reports have surfaced, noting that the rapper had pleaded not guilty at a hearing, and that his next hearing date would be February 3. At the same time, it was reported that the release of Pop Smoke was obtained by his mother, who had installed his house. to secure the release of her son. (VLAD TV)

Wait, there is more: A few days ago, details surfaced on Pop’s arrest in New York on a crime charge.

In court documents obtained by Complex, Pop Smoke is listed as accused of interstate transportation of stolen motor vehicles. He “knowingly and intentionally” transported the vehicle “on or to and between” on November 5 and December 3 of last year. Separate TMZ report cites police sources claiming that Pop Smoke first met the owner of the car in a Los Angeles recording studio, when a “verbal agreement” was reached regarding the use of the car in a video has been established. The car was said to have been accepted for return the next day, although the report said that did not happen, the date the car was named as stolen. (Complex)

Before you leave: Brooklyn rapper recently Casanova 2x shared support for the release of Smoke.

……… ..J / K

