advertisement

New York rapper Pop Smoke is making headlines for the wrong reasons right now. New reports say the newcomer to hip-hop landed handcuffed on federal charges.

Key facts: According to reports, the bust dropped on Friday after he returned from Paris Fashion Week.

Rapper Pop Smoke had just returned from Europe on Friday when he was arrested at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, accused of interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle. A federal indictment indicates that between November and December of last year, the rapper, whose real name is Bashar Jackson, transported a black Rolls Royce Wraith across state borders “knowing that the vehicle was engine had been stolen “. (CNN)

advertisement

Key details: Smoke would have subsided in front of the alleged stolen vehicle a few months ago.

Last November, Jackson posted a photo of him with the stolen car on social media, and although the photo was deleted from Instagram, as of the date of publication, it is still on Facebook. A month ago, the investigators would have found the car until the house of the parents of Jackson in the Canarsie district of Brooklyn, and discovered that the license plate of the Rolls had been changed and that the windows had been tinted. The car has since been returned to its owner. (Rolling stone)

Wait, there is more: Smoke is said to have rented the vehicle for a video clip.

The Rolls Royce, valued at $ 375,000, was loaned to the rapper by its owner in California for use in a video clip, a source familiar with the matter told CNN. The source said the rapper and the owner had a verbal agreement that the vehicle would be returned the next day, and in return, the owner would have VIP access to a future Pop Smoke concert. (CNN)

Before you go: social media has already broken out.

advertisement