WASHINGTON – A US air strike in Baghdad that killed a senior Iranian commander who sought to thwart an “immediate attack” that would have endangered Americans in the Middle East, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in televised interviews Friday.

Pompeo, in interviews with Fox News and CNN, declined to discuss many details of the alleged threat, but said it was “an intelligence-based assessment” that issued the US decision to target Qassem Soleimani, the elite Quds commander Iranian forces.

“He was actively plotting in the region to take action – a major move as he described it – that would endanger tens if not hundreds of American lives. We know it was imminent,” Pompeo told CNN , echoing an earlier Pentagon statement Thursday.

“These were threats that were placed in the region,” Pompeo added. “Last night was the time we had to strike to make sure this impending attack … was disrupted.”

“What was sitting in front of us was his travels across the region, his efforts to stage a major strike against the Americans,” Pompeo told Fox News separately. “Many Muslims, Iraqis and people in other countries would have been killed.”

Iran has threatened to retaliate after a week of US air strikes against the second most powerful figure in Iran that marked a dramatic escalation in Iran-US. the conflict in the Middle East.

The strike was authorized by US President Donald Trump, who separately said Friday that Soleimani was “conspiring to kill many more” Americans, but also did not provide further details.

U.S. Democratic lawmakers, however, said they had not been informed of any imminent Iranian plot or planned U.S. strike, and warned the Trump administration against pursuing war without congressional approval.

U.S. Representative Max Rose, a U.S. Army veteran told CNN he wanted more information about the underlying intelligence that led the strike, including how close each Iranian attack was. He also said he wanted to know what the administration’s plan was to deal with an imminent Iranian response.

Republican lawmakers echoed Pompeo, praising the U.S. strike and praising Trump for taking the action.

“The escalation is not on our side,” Representative Adam Kinzinger, who served in the US Air Force, told CNN.

Pompeo told Fox that the strike “was intended to interrupt that plot, thwarting further aggression and hopefully, setting the conditions for de-escalation as well.”

He added that the United States has strengthened its assets in the region and is prepared for any possible retaliation, including an internet attack.

“Trump and the entire United States government is ready to respond appropriately,” he told Fox. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Mary Milliken; Editing by John Stonestreet, Chizu Nomiyama and Andrea Ricci)

