WASHINGTON – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defended Sunday’s intelligence assessment that led to a US air strike that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, saying failure to take action would pose a greater risk.

Asked about reports indicating that the intelligence behind the strike was thin, Pompeo told ABC’s “this week” that there was “no skepticism” among senior executives who had access to all intelligence.

“The intelligence assessment made it clear that no action – allowing Soleimani to continue his plot and his planning, his terrorist campaign – created more risk than taking the action we took last week,” Pompeo said in the interview .

Soleimani, Iran’s premeditated military commander, was killed Friday in a US drone attack on his convoy at Baghdad airport, an attack that took long-standing hostilities between Washington and Tehran on uncharted territory and heightened the spectacle. of a wider conflict in between. East.

After Iran threatened retaliation, Trump on Saturday threatened to strike 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks Americans or US assets.

“We have said to the Iranian regime: enough. You cannot shy away from using representative force and think your homeland will be safe and secure. We will respond against the current decision makers – the people who are causing this threat from Islamic Republic of Iran, ”Pompeo said.

Pompeo would not say if he had been in contact with Iranian officials but said there was no doubt in his mind that Iran “clearly receives the message from the American leadership”.

He defended the U.S. attacks as legitimate and said any future American attacks would also be legal. The Trump administration will inform Congress again this week of developments, he said. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Daphne Psaledakis Editing by Gareth Jones)

