advertisement

BOGOTA – The United States will take further steps to support Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday after meeting Guaido on the sidelines of a regional conference in Bogota.

The South American country, which, under the leadership of President Nicolas Maduro, is experiencing an economic breakdown and hyperinflation, is a failed state, said Pompeo.

advertisement

Guaido, recognized as interim president of his troubled nation by more than 50 countries, including the United States, opposed a court order to travel to Colombia.

“I would fully expect the United States to take further measures to continue to support President Guaido and the Venezuelan people,” Pompeo told journalists. “We are not talking about specific sanctions, but everyone can fully count on the United States not being done,” added Pompeo.

Guaido will next travel to Davos, Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum.

“We will have important meetings in Europe, in the European Union and especially in Davos,” Guaido told journalists. “There are forces that are unstoppable, like those that strive for democracy.” Guaido would not confirm whether he will meet President Donald Trump in Davos.

The trip will help to attract global attention to Guaido as Venezuela’s political stalemate subsides and the country’s parliament is increasingly suffering from violence.

However, Guaido’s tour is unlikely to break Venezuela’s impasse as the military continues to cling to the ruling Socialist Party and Maduro has proven resilient to U.S. sanctions.

Colombia and the United States accuse Maduro of hosting armed groups such as Colombia’s own Marxist-led National Liberation Army rebels and of connecting with everyone from drug dealers to Hezbollah terrorist groups.

Maduro has branded Guaido as a US puppet and said the United States wants to invade Venezuela.

“[Maduro] is now performing an operation that looks more like a cartel than anything else you could describe. This is not good for Venezuela, it is not good for the countries around Venezuela, “said Pompeo.

In his comments, Pompeo also applauded Colombia and other Latin American countries for the recent naming of Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.

By Humeyra Pamuk and Oliver Griffin

advertisement