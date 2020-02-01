advertisement

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is confident that, despite differing approaches, the US and the UK will find a solution to build a highly secure 5G network. A decision made by the UK on Tuesday allows Chinese company Huawei to use devices to build a new mobile phone network, even if it isn’t in the most sensitive areas. The British partnership with Huawei is not seen as ideal by the United States.

The United States believes that allowing a Chinese company to build a communications network that is closely associated with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) will give the CCP access to sensitive information such as “your citizens’ private information or national security information.” Pompeo said a public discussion with UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab during a visit to the UK.

“The Chinese Communist Party is the central threat of our time,” said Pompeo. “That’s why we’ve been talking to the UK for so long,” he added.

“We are looking closely into what the UK decision was like this Tuesday and I am very confident that our two nations will find a way to overcome this difference and achieve first class and safe results on behalf of our two employees Technology and infrastructure, ”said Pompeo.

However, the US will never allow US national security information to be transmitted through technologies “that we do not trust,” said Pompeo. “This is the standard” and applies to all systems, regardless of whether it is a Microsoft system, an Ericsson Nokia system or a Chinese system.

A woman at Huawei’s booth with 5G technology at PT Expo in Beijing, China on September 28, 2018. (Reuters)

The United States has long proposed to restrict the exchange of information with countries that Huawei does not exclude.

“In terms of information and the five-eye relationship, this relationship is deep, it is strong and will remain,” said Pompeo during the public discussion.

Participants in the privileged “Five Eyes” system for the distribution of US information, which also includes Great Britain, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, will work together to ensure that these systems are sufficiently secure. And we will ensure that we protect American information according to this standard, ”said Pompeo.

Raab said the UK made its decision after three years of analysis, including technical safety analysis. He believes the country has a way to protect its security and the security of information exchange with its intelligence allies. although the five eyes. However, Raab agrees that a network built with the help of companies closely associated with the Chinese Communist Party raises security concerns. “We should try to replace high-risk providers with high-trust providers in the future. “

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and British Secretary of State Dominic Raab will visit the Epic Games Lab in London on January 30, 2020. (Kevin Lamarque / WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Raab sees greater challenges in the constant and rapid changes in information technology, since 5G will only be available for a certain period of time and may be replaced by even more advanced technologies in the future. From a strategic point of view, Raab sees an “enormous opportunity for cooperation” in the area of ​​security infrastructure for both countries. This was one of the reasons why Raab invited Pompeo to visit Tech Nation – a UK network that helps ambitious technology entrepreneurs grow their business and skills – and a UK division of the American video game and software development company Epic Games.

When asked by a reporter whether there is a possibility that the UK will reconsider its decision to involve Huawei in building a 5G network, Pompeo said that technology needs to be constantly exchanged or upgraded and “decisions about technology are continuous”.

“We have taken the view in every country in the world that we believe that it is very, very difficult to integrate Huawei technology into your system and that the candle is therefore not worth it.” However, each country will make its own sovereign decision Just like in the UK, ”said Pompeo.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

