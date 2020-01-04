advertisement

WASHINGTON – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Saturday he had talked to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about Iran following the US air strike that killed Iranian military general Qassem Soleimani.

Netanyahu “and I just spoke and underlined the importance of opposing Iran’s malign influence and threats to the region,” Pompeo said on Twitter, adding that he was “always grateful for Israel’s steadfast support in defeating terrorism.”

Iran has pledged retaliation against the United States for Friday’s killing of Soleimani, commander of the Revolutionary Guard’s foreign legions near Baghdad’s Iraqi airport. The leader of the Iranian-backed Iraqi militia, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, was also killed.

advertisement

The attack took Washington and its allies, mainly Saudi Arabia and Israel, into uncharted territory in their confrontation with Iran and its nearby militias across the region.

A US State Department spokeswoman said in a statement that Pompeo also discussed with Netanyahu “the Trump administration’s determination to protect American interests, personnel, facilities and partners.” (Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Paul Simao and Grant McCool)

advertisement