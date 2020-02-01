advertisement

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo assured Ukraine that the United States was helping the country’s quest for democracy when it met with officials, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Today I am here with a clear message. The United States considers the Ukrainian struggle for freedom, democracy and prosperity a brave struggle. Our commitment to support it will not waver, ”said Pompeo during a joint press conference after meeting Zelensky.

“The commitment begins with our strong support for his efforts to strengthen the democratic institutions in this country. The final victory for the Revolution of Dignity is within reach. The United States has worked hard to help Ukraine develop a strong rule of law, a healthy investment climate, a reformed defense sector and energy independence, and we will continue to do so. “

Pompeo and Zelensky also discussed Ukraine’s relations with Russia.

“We will continue to advocate a diplomatic solution to the Russia-led conflict in eastern Ukraine, and we will continue to provide financial support for Ukraine’s security.” We will never accept less than the full restoration of Ukraine’s control over its territory, ”said Pompeo, referring to Russia’s annexation of Crimea during the Obama administration.

Zelensky told Pompeo that he hoped that the United States “would be more actively involved in the peaceful settlement processes in eastern Ukraine and the occupation of Crimea” and thanked the American efforts in connection with Ukraine’s attempt to join the North American Treaty Organization ( NATO).

State Secretary Mike Pompeo (left) and President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, during a press conference on January 31, 2020 in Zelensky’s office in Kiev (Ukraine). (Anastasia Vlasova / Getty Images)

“The United States has been and remains our primary ally in defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. We thank the efforts of President Trump and his government in this way. We are grateful for your personal, unshakable and unshakeable attitude towards the Donbass war and the illegal annexation of the Crimea, ”he said.

Russia and Ukraine are fighting in Donbas, a region in eastern Ukraine.

Before meeting Zelensky, Pompeo met Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko.

“Pompeo assured Ukraine of full US support for ending Russian aggression and fully restoring Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Ukraine said in a statement after the meeting.

State Department press secretary Kateryna Zelenko said the constructive meeting included Prystaiko and Pompeo who discussed further deepening the US-Ukraine strategic partnership, further developing military and economic cooperation, and strengthening U.S. bipartisan support for Ukraine discussed.

“Thankful for the clear and powerful messages that Washington has reaffirmed from US steadfast support for Ukraine to: counter Russian aggression; preserve Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity; strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities and implement critical reforms” she said in a statement.

Pompeo shared pictures of himself in Ukraine and wrote that he had a “good discussion” with Prystaiko.

“The United States welcomes Ukraine’s efforts to bring peace to the Donbass. Russia has to retaliate. Our sanctions will remain in place until Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty is restored, ”he wrote in a statement.

Before the meeting, he said US support for Ukraine was steadfast and I intend to underline this as I meet with Ukrainian leaders to discuss ways we can advance our strategic partnership and Ukraine’s position as a free one and strengthen a democratic state. “

Pompeo came to Ukraine on January 30 and met with Prystaiko and Zelensky on January 31.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko and Metropolitan Epifaniy, Head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, arrive at a ceremony at the memorial to Ukrainian soldiers who were recently killed in a conflict in the country’s eastern regions. in the center of Kiev, Ukraine, on January 31, 2020. (Valentyn Ogirenko / Reuters)

The visit took place as part of the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. When asked whether the impeachment had affected bilateral relations, Zelensky said he knew he would be asked about the trial.

“It seems to me it’s the other way around. We have excellent relationships between our countries,” he told reporters.

When asked whether a visit to the White House for Zelensky was made dependent on Ukraine to investigate Hunter Biden and Burisma, Pompeo also said no.

“No, there is no condition as you described for President Zelensky to come to Washington and make this visit,” Pompeo replied to a question. “We will find the right time. We will find the right opportunity.”

Pompeo was the first member of Trump’s cabinet to visit Ukraine since Zelensky was elected last year. Ukraine became the focus of Democrats after a person filed a complaint against Trump with Zelensky in July 2019, asking the president to tell his counterparts that the allegations of corruption against Hunter Biden, who worked for Ukraine-based Burisma, to investigate. and Biden’s father, the former vice president.

Since Joe Biden is running for the Democratic President’s nomination, Trump’s request meant an attempt to get a foreign country to interfere in the 2020 elections, according to Democrats. House Democrats indicted Trump last month, but it is widely expected that Senate Republicans will acquit the president in the coming days.

Follow Zachary on Twitter: @zackstieber.

