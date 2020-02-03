advertisement

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged Kazakhstan to be cautious with Chinese investments and influences on Sunday, and urged the Central Asian nation and others to join calls to end minority oppression in China.

Pompeo sent a message similar to the one he repeatedly delivered in other countries, and told Kazakh officials that the attractiveness of Chinese investments is costly for sovereignty and may affect and not help the country’s long-term development.

advertisement

“We fully support Kazakhstan’s freedom to do business with any country they want, but I’m confident that countries will get the best results when working with American companies,” he said at the press conference. “You get fair offers. They create jobs. You get transparency in contracts. You get companies that care about the environment and you get an unmatched commitment to quality work. “

Pompeo urged Kazakh officials to continue reforms that would allow greater US investment, and said the two nations discussed the possibility of opening direct passenger flights between countries.

Pompeo also discussed economic and security cooperation with his Kazakh counterpart, Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi. The United States is currently one of the largest investors in Kazakhstan, accounting for “18.5 percent of total foreign direct investment”.

At a joint press conference, Tileuberdi and Pompeo discussed the contract that the American agricultural giant Tyson Foods signed with the Republic of Kazakhstan and the multinational holding company Kusto Group, which is also active in Kazakhstan, in December, about the cooperation that led to the construction of a modern beef processing plant and “an entire ecosystem” for the development of animal production in Kazakhstan.

Chevron and ExxonMobil will continue to invest in the Kazakh oil and gas sector, contributing to the development of the oil fields and job creation in the district.

According to Tileuberdi, there is also potential for expanding cooperation between two countries in the fields of information technology and scientific research.

Pompeo said that Kazakhstan’s reforms aim to “strengthen economic prosperity and democracy and strengthen public trust in the government,” which the United States welcomes. Pompeo and Tileuberdi emphasized that the “basic rule of law” and the “fundamental protection of transparency in contracts” are the key prerequisites for the further expansion of economic cooperation between two countries and are fundamental for western companies to do business in Kazakhstan ,

“American entrepreneurs who take risks will love the hardworking, capable and talented people here in Kazakhstan to be part of their team, and we will do good things for American business and for the people of Kazakhstan if we do all of these Use opportunities to bear fruit, ”said Pompeo.

Fight international terrorism together

The two countries are also working together to combat international terrorism. The US has provided border security to Kazakhstan and the two countries are working together to fight money laundering to finance terrorism, “drug and drug abuse and trafficking”. Kazakhstan is also helping to support the peace process in Afghanistan by providing “logistical access to Afghanistan” and vocational training, especially to young Afghans.

Pompeo congratulated Kazakhstan on the return of ISIS terrorists from Iraq and Syria. Kazakhstan has withdrawn nearly 600 fighters and family members detained in areas previously controlled by the group.

“I have and will continue to praise the Kazakh government for leadership in repatriating foreign terrorists and their families from Iraq and Syria,” he said. “I hope that this commitment to justice will inspire other nations to do the same.”

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, center, meets Kazakh citizens who say their family members are detained in Xinjiang, China. The meeting took place in a yurt at the U.S. Ambassador’s residence in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, on Sunday, February 2, 2020. (Kevin Lamarque / pool photo via AP)

Neighboring country China

Pompeo praised Kazakhstan for its efforts to counter the spread of the corona virus from China. He said the United States supported the country, which shares approximately 1,100 miles of its border with China, with the expertise of the disease control and prevention centers and the provision of laboratory equipment.

Kazakhstan’s “rapid action to curb the spread of the virus has been incredibly impressive,” he said.

Kazakhstan is among the growing list of countries that have suspended travel connections with China.

Pompeo met with ethnic Kazakhs whose families have disappeared or been detained in China’s widespread crackdown on Muslims and other ethnic and religious minorities in the western region of Xinjiang. He praised the Kazakh government for not sending asylum seekers back to China at the Chinese government’s request.

“Protection of basic human rights defines the soul of a nation,” he said, thanking Kazakhstan for accepting those who had fled the persecution. “The United States urges all countries to work with us to end this repression immediately. We are simply asking them to create safe refuge and asylum for those who are fleeing from China. Just do what’s right to protect dignity. “

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (left) meets Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at the President of Akorda’s residence in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. (Kevin Lamarque / Pool Photo via AP)

The relationship between the United States and Kazakhstan

The United States was the first country to recognize Kazakhstan’s independence from the former Soviet Union in 1991. “Only 24 hours after your independence in 1991, almost 30 years ago, my predecessor, Secretary of State James Baker, came here to support your vision for a sovereign, prosperous nation,” said Pompeo.

Since independence, “Kazakhstan has the fourth largest supply of nuclear warheads in the world. Kazakhstan gave up its nuclear weapons in 1993 and removed its last nuclear warheads in 1995, ”the United States statement said.

Under Soviet rule, Kazakhstan was a testing ground for nuclear weapons because “more than 25 percent of all nuclear tests in the world were carried out on its soil.” The United States helped the country recover from the harmful effects of these tests on people and the environment.

And recently, in January 2018, President Trump welcomed President Nursultan to the White House, who was the first President of Kazakhstan. Pompeo also met with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Nazarbayev today.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

advertisement