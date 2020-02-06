advertisement

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s trip to Britain, Eastern Europe and Central Asia focused on bilateral economic and security cooperation and warned the countries visited about China’s unfair, state-run trade and investment practices.

Secretary Pompeo traveled to London a few days before Britain’s exit from the European Union, where he met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Minister Dominic Raab to reaffirm the special relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States after Brexit and to strengthen their bilateral relations to discuss including negotiating a free trade agreement.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab meets U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on January 29, 2020 at the Secretary of State’s residence in London, England (Peter Summers / Getty Images)

Pompeo and his British counterpart Raab also discussed the security of information exchange in the United States with the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and New Zealand via the privileged “Five Eyes” release system.

The UK announced that it would assign the Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei a role in building “insensitive” parts of the next-generation British mobile network.

The United States has repeatedly warned Britain over the past few months that such a decision could pose a high risk to the security of its networks, and the United States would need to rethink the exchange of information with allies using Huawei.

“This is an extension of the Chinese Communist Party, which is required by law to share information with the Chinese Communist Party,” Pompeo said of Huawei before arriving in London.

Raab said at a press conference that Britain had made its decision after three years of analysis. He believes Britain can protect its security and the security of information exchange with its allies through the Five Eyes. He also made the point that it was a “market failure” in which only three major vendors made the kit suitable for 5G networks – Huawei, Ericsson and Nokia – and “we as government, as country, take some responsibility for it ). “

After the meeting, Pompeo said that both countries would find a way to ensure the high security of their systems so as not to interfere with the sharing of information.

Pompeo was also optimistic about the future of the special relationship after Brexit. He said that “the core of the relationship,” built over decades, will remain. “We will be able to cut transaction costs and share them in ways we couldn’t have done when the UK was part of (the EU). Part of this is being worked out under the free trade agreement. Part of it is worked out by entrepreneurs who can only do it and fix it, ”said Pompeo.

State Secretary Mike Pompeo (left) and President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, during a press conference on January 31, 2020 in Zelensky’s office in Kiev (Ukraine). (Anastasia Vlasova / Getty Images)

Visit Eastern Europe

Pompeo continued his tour and visited Ukraine and Belarus in Eastern Europe and Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in Central Asia. All four countries were once part of the former Soviet Union and declared independence after their dissolution in 1991. The United States recognized its independence almost immediately.

In Kiev, Pompeo met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko a few days after the US imposed a new round of sanctions related to the annexation of Crimea from Russia to Ukraine in 2014.

At a joint press conference with Zelensky, Pompeo confirmed the United States’ 2018 Crimea declaration that “Crimea is part of Ukraine and the United States will never recognize Russia’s attempts to annex it”.

He also said that the United States supports a diplomatic solution to the Russia conflict in eastern Ukraine. “We will never accept anything less than the full restoration of Ukraine’s control over its territory,” said Pompeo.

The U.S. has provided $ 1 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since 2017. Zelensky said it was mainly military aid, which included the delivery of weapons and equipment such as anti-tank missiles and the training of the Ukrainian military.

Zelensky said his country was also interested in strengthening investment and trade cooperation with American companies in expanding Ukraine’s infrastructure, including the construction of railroads, roads and bridges, and the gas and oil sectors.

Pompeo said they discussed these trade and investment opportunities. However, the prerequisite for Ukraine to attract American investment is the strengthening of the rule of law and transparency – “… that is exactly what President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainians are fighting for.”

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko welcomes U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to a meeting on February 1, 2020 in Minsk, Belarus. (Kevin Lamarque / Pool / Reuters)

During a visit to Belarus, Pompeo met Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei about a month after Russia cut oil supplies to Belarus after both countries failed to renegotiate an oil price for 2020. (Link) Belarus addressed the import of oil from Norway in January.

The United States has offered Belarus to meet all of its oil and gas needs at competitive prices, Pompeo said at a joint press conference with Makei.

Pompeo and Makei agreed that both countries have the will to build bilateral relations, starting with “the ambassadors’ return after the 12-year hiatus.”

Relations between the United States and Belarus deteriorated in 2006 when the United States imposed sanctions on Belarus after presidential elections that “violated international norms”.

“The United States wants to help Belarus build its own sovereign country,” said Pompeo. The Belarusian government has already signed an agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense and the FBI to work together to share information on security threats, border security, cyber security, and the fight against drugs.

Both countries want to strengthen economic cooperation, but Pompeo said that Belarus must create the conditions for American companies to enter their market. The country must join the World Trade Organization, develop its private sector, make legislative and regulatory changes, said Pompeo.

For the United States to lift sanctions, Belarus needs to improve its human rights record, which includes taking further steps to combat trafficking in human beings and improve religious freedom.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev speaks before the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York City on September 24, 2019 (Eduardo Munoz / Reuters).

Visit Central Asia

After visiting Belarus, Pompeo traveled to Central Asia, first to Kazakhstan and the next day to Uzbekistan, where he also attended the C5 + 1 ministerial meeting.

In Kazakhstan, he met with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, First President Nursultan Nazarbayev and his counterpart Mukhtar Tleuberdi. He warned them of Chinese influence and investments that could affect sovereignty and not only support but also affect the country’s long-term development.

While fully endorsing Kazakhstan’s freedom to choose companies with which the country wants to do business, Pompeo recommends doing business with American companies as it brings benefits such as job creation, contract transparency, and environmental conservation can. American companies investing in Kazakhstan include Tyson Foods, Chevron and Exxon Mobil.

He also said that further strengthening of the rule of law is necessary to further expand economic cooperation.

Pompeo also praised Kazakhstan for returning nearly 600 of its ISIS terrorists and providing access to Afghanistan.

In Uzbekistan, Pompeo met with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov. While appreciating the progress Uzbekistan has made over the past three years in terms of “human rights, freedom of religion, liquidation of forced and child labor and the creation of conditions for freedom of speech”, he stressed that the rule of law needs to be further strengthened.

Currently, total US investment in Uzbekistan is over $ 1 billion, and the 20 major contracts signed by Uzbekistan with US companies in 2018 will “create thousands of jobs in both the US and Uzbekistan,” says a statement by Pompeo.

Uzbekistan is also cooperating with the United States to secure the Afghan border and “prevent the movement of foreign terrorists and drug dealers”.

Pompeo also warned Uzbekistan of the potential threat from Chinese investments and influences, “particularly 5G within Huawei and the 5G networks.” American companies’ investments in Uzbekistan create wealth, opportunities and jobs. The companies comply with local laws, do not pollute the environment and support the sovereignty of Uzbekistan. When other nations invest in the same countries based on the rule of law and transparency, the United States welcomes such competition. The US is only warning against doing business with companies that perform “government-sponsored, politically motivated transactions” that China prefers, Pompeo said.

In both Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Pompeo discussed “the suppression of the Uyghur Muslims, Kazakhs and members of other minority groups in Xinjiang by the Chinese Communist Party” in his private meetings and called on both countries to end China’s persecution.

At the end of his trip, Pompeo attended a C5 + 1 ministerial meeting in Uzbekistan with the foreign ministers of five Central Asian countries, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Ministerial Summit participants agreed to “promote regional projects aimed at promoting trade, transportation, logistics, and infrastructure, promoting entrepreneurship, and expanding business and investment contacts between companies in participating countries and the United States” said the joint statement at the meeting, as reported by UZ Daily.

The participating countries will join forces to support the peace process and the “political settlement” of the situation in Afghanistan, and to work together to combat terrorism, illegal immigration, people and drug trafficking, the statement said.

Epoch Times reporters Bowen Xiao, Zachary Stieber and The Associated Press contributed to this report (Link)

