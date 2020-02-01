advertisement

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with British leaders in London to reaffirm US concerns that China’s Huawei could play a role in British communications networks, and described the Chinese Communist Party as the greatest threat to the current era.

Pompeo, who wanted to alleviate tensions between the two allies, said the recent actions would not affect further relations. He said the United States and the United Kingdom would maintain and strengthen their special relationships once the United Kingdom left the European Union this week.

Alongside British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Pompeo said at a think tank event on January 30 that he saw the Chinese Communist Party as “the central threat of our time” and urged the United States and its allies to ensure that they have the military and technological power to ensure that this century is governed by Western principles.

“There is a risk if you allow your citizens ‘information or your citizens’ national security information to cross a network procured by the Chinese Communist Party,” Pompeo told reporters at the Policy Exchange event before meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ,

A State Department spokesman previously told The Epoch Times that the UK’s decision was “disappointing” and that “there was no safe option for untrusted providers to control part of a 5G network”. While Pompeo was traveling to London on his two-day trip, he told reporters that “there is also a chance for Britain” to reconsider his decision.

Pompeo stressed that he believes that Huawei concerns can be resolved as more details become known as to what limits the company is facing and what advances are being made in communications technology. However, he showed no mitigation in his opposition to the use of Huawei, citing national security concerns.

Johnson granted Huawei a limited role in the UK’s 5G mobile network on January 28.

Pompeo spoke with Johnson on January 30 about the “importance of maintaining the integrity of communication networks” and security concerns in the Middle East, as well as the accountability of the Iranian regime, said State Department spokesman Morgan Ortagus. The negotiation of a free trade agreement between the United States and the United Kingdom was also discussed.

“Undermining Britain’s digital sovereignty”

Robert J. Bunker, an associate research professor at the Strategic Studies Institute at the U.S. Army War College, said that allowing Huawei technology components in 5G networks in the UK invites malware elements.

“Such access points – even if they are outside of the critical 5G network sectors – can later be used for hacking, infiltration, messaging and control purposes,” he told The Epoch Times via email.

“Western countries are talking about their Huawei contracts risk management, but they are overwhelmed because China is far more advanced than the UK in certain high-tech areas such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing, including security. “

Bunker said that the US does not overestimate the threat that China’s Huawei poses, given the “direct hostility of the regime to liberal-democratic government.”

He said the move would “undermine Britain’s long-term digital sovereignty” as China gets the better end to the deal on intelligence services.

“Britain should pay more attention to this warning,” added Bunker.

According to Bunker, Britain’s decision goes far beyond allowing the “fox to guard the chicken house”.

“(It) instead offers the” Fox “the order to build components of it and to embed secret entrances into it,” he said. “Instead of losing a chicken or two now, mass slaughter is planned for the future,” said Bunker.

Huawei is classified by the United Kingdom as a “high risk provider”. This means that it is excluded from the sensitive core in which data is processed and is excluded from all critical networks and sensitive locations such as nuclear sites and military bases. As a high-risk company, its stake would be limited to 35 percent.

Washington has repeatedly warned that Huawei, founded in 1987 by a former engineer from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, is an extension of the Chinese state and is helping Chinese intelligence to steal secrets. Huawei denies the allegations.

Any impact the move would have on the broader London-Washington relationship was downplayed.

“I am very confident that our two nations will find a way to work together to overcome this difference,” said Pompeo, adding that the Five Eyes intelligence agency will continue to exist.

Pompeo said the “special relationship”, a term used to describe the close Anglo-American alliance, remains in good health and wants to prioritize a post-Brexit trade deal with Britain.

“The previous government believed that if the UK made this decision, it would be at the bottom of the line – we intend to put the UK at the front,” he said.

Pompeo told reporters that the United States is trying to pretend to every country in the world “that we believe that it is very, very difficult to integrate Huawei technology into your system and therefore not worth the game is. “

“But if we move forward together to ensure that the next generation of technology is right, safe, and operates under a western set of values ​​and systems, we will be in the right place,” he said.

The United States has urged European allies to block Huawei because of concerns that it might be forced to help electronic eavesdropping after Beijing passed a law in 2017 that forced Chinese organizations to cooperate with national intelligence agencies. US officials also fear that 5G networks are heavily reliant on software, which leaves them open for security vulnerabilities, and have repeatedly warned that they need to rethink the sharing of information with allies who use Huawei.

Huawei is unlikely to have a significant impact on negotiations for a post-Brexit free trade agreement that Britain will rely on after it leaves the EU.

President Donald Trump has agreed that the United States and the United Kingdom will negotiate an important free trade agreement after the Brexit, and officials have already started discussions about the plan.

Huawei also denied a report on January 29 that the German government had evidence that the company had worked with Chinese intelligence agencies.

“Huawei Technologies has never and will never do anything to compromise the security of its customers’ networks and data,” the Chinese company said in response to the Handelsblatt business paper.

The Handelsblatt report cited a confidential State Department document as a “smoking gun,” which showed that Chinese companies were unsafe partners for building next-generation 5G mobile networks. The message was shared by U.S. officials.

Huawei is currently the world’s largest manufacturer of telecommunications equipment. The Wall Street Journal reports that its rapid growth is due to $ 75 billion in government subsidies that have helped the company undercut many competitors in prices. The UK has argued that excluding Huawei would have delayed the introduction of 5G and would have cost consumers more.

This year, U.S. officials increasingly advocated that countries open their arms to Chinese companies for key infrastructures such as artificial intelligence and 5G.

US lawmakers respond

A number of US lawmakers have expressed disappointment with the UK decision, and several have called for a review of the information exchange with the UK.

“Allowing Huawei to build the UK’s 5G networks today is like allowing the KGB to build its telephone network during the Cold War,” wrote Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) In a statement.

“The Chinese Communist Party will now be able to spy on British society and has increased economic and political influence in the United Kingdom.”

Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) Said in an earlier email to The Epoch Times that the “misguided” decision ignored the “significant expense required to mitigate the risk of Huawei’s involvement”.

“While Chinese subsidies cut Huawei’s initial price, the long-term costs of security and allied trust are high,” said Rubio, adding that the US should re-evaluate economic and intelligence cooperation with Britain.

Rubio, Cotton and Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) sent Johnson a “real appeal” earlier this week, asking him to exclude Huawei from the UK’s 5G infrastructure.

Senator Mark Warner (D-Va.), Deputy chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said in a statement that he was “disappointed” with the decision, adding that the United States remains committed to working with allies such as the United Kingdom Build alternatives to Huawei.

Senator Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) Put it more clearly.

“Here’s the sad truth: Our special relationship is now less special since Britain has taken over the surveillance state commissions from Huawei,” he said in a statement. “During the Cold War, Margaret Thatcher never signed a contract with the KGB to save a few cents.”

Epoch Times reporter Cathy He, The Associated Press and Reuters have contributed to this report.

