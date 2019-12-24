advertisement

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says his country is standing with Canada in the fight against what he calls “China’s coercive arrests of Canadian citizens”.

Pompeo and Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne spoke Monday on a range of global concerns, including China, the ongoing crisis in Venezuela and the upcoming United States presidency of the G7 group of major economies.

Champagne said it was “a very productive call”.

Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor were detained days after Canada arrested Chinese technology executive Meng Wanzhou on a US extradition order over bank fraud charges.

Canada has had no luck so far in pressing for their release.

“The United States stands with Canada in Beijing’s call for the immediate release of the two men, and opposes the use of these unwarranted bans to force Canada,” said a statement by Morgan Ortagus, a US State Department spokesman.

Under President Donald Trump, the United States and China have been in a spiraling tariff and against each other’s freight tariffs, which Trump has said he hopes will end with a major new trade deal that will see China import much more American products.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said he has asked the US not to sign a new trade deal with Beijing until the Canadians are released.

China’s attitude toward the United States has grown increasingly hostile. At a regular press conference at China’s Foreign Ministry this week, spokesman Geng Shuang targeted the US on several issues, including space armament and humanitarian aid in Syria.

Pompeo, for example, had criticized Russia and China for voting against a UN Security Council resolution on Syria – a move Champagne called disappointing in a statement Sunday.

Geng said the crisis in Syria is ultimately the fault of the Americans.

“The world clearly sees who stands with hearts full of hypocrisy and blood in their hands,” Geng said, according to a transcript posted in English on the foreign ministry’s website. “They are the ones who must repent.”

Canada Press

