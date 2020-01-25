advertisement

WASHINGTON (AP) – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lambasted an NPR reporter on Saturday for accusing him of shouting insults after asking him in an interview on Ukraine. In a direct, personal attack, the head of the American diplomacy declared that the journalist had “lied” to him and that he described his conduct as “shameful”.

NPR said it maintains Mary Louise Kelly’s report.

Pompeo said in a statement that the incident was “another example of how the media has become unbalanced in their quest to hurt” President Donald Trump and his administration. Pompeo, a former CIA director and member of the Kansas Republican Congress, who is one of Trump’s closest allies in cabinet, said, “No wonder the American people are wary of many media when he regularly demonstrates his program and his lack of integrity. . “

It is extraordinary for a Secretary of State to launch such a personal attack on a journalist, but he follows the example of Trump, who has repeatedly ridiculed what he calls “false news” and ridiculed journalists . In one of the most memorable cases, Trump made fun of a New York Times reporter with a physical disability.

In Friday’s interview, Pompeo responded angrily when Kelly asked him questions about Ukraine and more specifically on the question of whether he had defended or should have defended Marie Yovanovitch, the ambassador of the United States in Kiev, whose removal was part of Trump’s removal.

“I have defended every official in the State Department,” he said. “We have built an excellent team. The team that works here does incredible work around the world … I have stood up for everyone on this team. I did the right thing for everyone on this team. “

This was a sensitive point for Pompeo. As a Trump loyalist, he remained silent in public as the President and his allies belittled non-partisan career diplomats, including Yovanovitch, who testified at the impeachment hearings. These diplomats have told Congress that Trump risks undermining Ukraine, a critical ally of the United States, by pressing for an investigation into Democrat Joe Biden, Trump’s political rival.

Yovanovitch, who was viewed by Trump’s allies as an obstacle to these efforts, was asked in May to leave Ukraine and immediately return to Washington for his own safety. After documents released this month by an associate of Trump’s personal attorney suggest that she was being watched and possibly threatened, Pompeo took three days to address the issue and did not do so until after has been severely criticized by current and former lawmakers and diplomats.

After the interview with NPR, Kelly said she had been taken to Pompeo’s private room, where he had yelled “for about the same length of time as the interview itself”, using the “F word” Many times. She said he was not happy to have been questioned about Ukraine.

Pompeo, in his statement, did not deny shouting at Kelly and did not apologize. Instead, he accused her of lying to him during the interview, which apparently would be limited to questions about Iran, and of allegedly agreeing not to discuss the post-interview meeting.

Kelly said Pompeo asked her if she thought the Americans cared about Ukraine and if she could find the country on a map.

“I said yes, and he called assistants to bring us a map of the world without writing,” she said during the discussion of the “All things considered” meeting. “I pointed my finger at Ukraine. He put the card away. He said, “people will hear about it.” “

Pompeo ended the statement on Saturday by stating: “It is worth nothing that Bangladesh is NOT Ukraine”.

Nancy Barnes, senior vice president of news for NPR, said in a statement that “Kelly has always behaved with the utmost integrity, and we support this report.”

