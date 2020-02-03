advertisement

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A dog that is found in a crate in Carbon County at the weekend is cared for in an animal shelter.

The Pomeranian was dumped on Skyline Drive at Lehighton on Saturday without food or water.

“We are grateful that this dog was not injured or that another animal did not get it and could not stay outside for too long. We think we got it the same day it was dumped. We hope someone will recognize it , “said Tom Connors, director of animal shelter at Carbon County.

advertisement

Tom Connors still holds the box in which the dog was found. It was stuck together. It had a towel and only a few air holes. No food or water was left behind.

Willard Laury lives just down the road from where the dog was found.

“Why didn’t they just put it on Facebook or something? Free dog, you want it? They could be rid of it,” Laury said.

People who live in this area are sorry that someone would just dump a dog, but they are happy that someone has found it and brought it somewhere safe.

For the safety of the dog, the director of the shelter does not say whether he is male or female.

The Pomeranian is in good health but will be checked by a veterinarian.

Connors wants people to know that options are available if you can no longer take care of your dog. However, dumping is not one of them.

“We should start by putting pictures of people on the front page of the paper who think it’s OK to put a dog in a box or tie it to a tree and walk away, because that’s not OK, “Connors said.

If you have information about the Pomeranian, you will be asked to contact the Carbon County Animal Shelter.

This puppy is ready for a home in the coming weeks.

40.843019

-75.688523

.

advertisement