Polygon author Emily Heller stoked an outraged mob by declaring that Nancy Drew “freezes” and is replaced by the Hardy Boys.

Heller’s article entitled “The New Nancy Drew Comic Celebrates the 90th Birthday of Lovers by Killing Her” laments the premise of a new Dynamite comic by the writer Anthony Del Col, artist Joe Eisma, and colorist Salvatore Aiala and the writer Crank!

The title, Nancy Drew & The Hardy Boys: The Death of Nancy Drew, was announced by Comics Beat with Del Col to explain the series: “Over the years there have been many difficult puzzles in the life of Nancy Drew as to solve as well Hardy boys. “

He added, “But I wanted to outdo them all and put together the ultimate case – solve Nancy’s death! Joe Eisma and I had a great time with a few twists that all fans – new or old – of Nancy, Frank and Joe will enjoy. “

Del Col went on Twitter to indicate that the series is a sequel to his Nancy Drew / Hardy Boys Noir series, which includes Nancy Drew and The Hardy Boys: The Big Lie.

I am so excited that I can finally announce this! My new series:

NANCY DREW’S DEATH

It is a continuation of my acclaimed Nancy Drew / Hardy Boys Noir @ DynamiteComics series. And this time, the great @Supajoe is in the squad!

More details will follow … https://t.co/ueueGiZsKS

– Ａｎｔｈｏｎｙ Ｄｅｌ Ｃｏｌ (@anthony_delcol) January 23, 2020

Despite this information, Polygons Heller questions the title of the comic, which says that it is not a “great look”.

“Despite the characters’ long history as friends and co-workers, it is not particularly attractive to kill a female character and leave her job to two young men.”

She even questions the idea that the title could be a turn in the storyline.

“And hey, even if a brief plot of action shows that Nancy’s death was a fake, it doesn’t seem like the best way to get your Nancy Drew anniversary story published.”

She then concludes her article, whining that the character is “chilled”.

“It is disappointing to see another esteemed character freeze in the service of a man’s story (or two teenage boys in this case), but we hope that Nancy has more control over her fate than it appears at first glance. And that we can see her using her iconic magnifying glass at least once. ”

The article would provoke outrage if Twitter users claimed the idea was misogynistic.

There is a lot of misogyny in this idea, but I want to be clear

mr peanut and nancy faked their death and were blown away. She married that damn peanut. World’s best 90-year-old detective and 104 average peanut die all at once? nope

– Bachelor party (@stagrunner) January 24, 2020

The problem is that they are celebrating the 90th anniversary of a female character with a story that, according to the information available to us, seems to focus on two male characters who find out who killed the above-mentioned female character.

– Reagan (@sicardpicard), January 24, 2020

Seriously? Young girls are still reading Nancy Drew while Hardy Boy’s books are on the shelf, says this librarian. Who came up with this idiocy?

– dltmoll (@dltmoll) January 24, 2020

Refrigerator someone else, you monuments to chemically induced priapism.

– ⚫️Aleph from Malakhim (@malakhstudios), January 24, 2020

One user even hoped that Anthony Del Col would “never write a book again”.

This is absolutely terrible and has anti-feminine undertones. I don’t know who thought this conspiracy was a good idea, but I hope you will never write a book again.

– Angry Latina (@VeryAngryLatina) January 24, 2020

However, there were a number of reasonable votes.

I doubt they will actually kill them. You will most likely find out in an investigation where they will unite at the height of the story

– mykeysings (@mykeysings) January 24, 2020

How about reading it completely before you come to any conclusions. Everything is not pro / anti-feminist, sexist etc., just creativity, art, doing something else

– Janay (@VirgoAvenger), January 24, 2020

And as one user emphasized, this happens again and again in the comic book industry.

I mean, if it hadn’t happened to almost every other character in comics every five years, I would have a problem with it. But I don’t. It’s a sales trick, nothing more.

– Truett Edgell (@Trutown), January 24, 2020

And it does. Marvel Comics released Death of Wolverine in 2014. They also released The Death of Captain America in April 2007. In their Ultimate Comics series, Marvel Comics published an arc titled “The Death of Spider-Man”. Others included Death of Hawkman, Death of the Inhumans, Death of X, Avengers: The Death of Mockingbird, Spider-Man: Death of the Stacys, Captain Marvel: The Death of Captain Marvel.

DC Comics released Batman R.I.P. in May 2008. They also released Superman: The Death of Superman in January 1993. It would not be the only time that they would promote Superman’s death. You are currently releasing The Death of Superman by Louise Simonson and Cat Staggs. DC Comics has also released The Question: The Deaths of Vic Sage and Death of the New Gods.

Dynamite Comics will also release “Killing Red Sonja” in March 2020. Previously, they released “The Shadow: Death of Margot Lane” and “The Lone Ranger & Zorro: The Death of Zorro”.

Archie Comics released The Death of Archie in July 2014 as part of their Life with Archie series.

IDW Publishing also published a series entitled The Transformers: Death of Optimus Prime.

Valiant Comics also recently published The Life and Death of Toyo Harada.

Emily Heller either did everything deliberately to arouse an outrageous mob, or she doesn’t know the comic book medium and its trend of using the death of characters to market their stories. Either way, it looks really bad for Heller and Polygon.

