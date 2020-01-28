advertisement

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Chris Wattie / Reuters

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is losing support for a plan to expand the Trans Mountain oil pipeline, boosting stakes for his government as the project floats in the wake of legal challenges.

About 37 percent of Canadians oppose the government-owned project, up from 31 percent in June, according to a poll released Tuesday by the Angus Reid Institute. Support for the pipeline is 55 percent, up from 58 percent, the poll showed.

Trans Mountain’s $ 4.5 billion acquisition in 2018 has been a political jumble for Trudeau, costing him support among his environmentalist base as he gained little favor with voters in Alberta. The poll suggests that even if Trudeau overcomes legal obstacles, the project will remain a dilemma for his government, with the opposition largely escalating into strongholds for the Liberal party.

The expansion would almost triple to 890,000 barrels per day on-line shipping capacity, which travels from Edmonton to a port terminal near Vancouver. The oil industry considers the key project for developing new markets for its refining in Asia and reducing its dependence on US refineries. Environmentalists say the expansion will allow for increased oil sand production, contributing to the threat of catastrophic climate change and preventing Canada from fulfilling its greenhouse gas reduction commitments.

Trans Mountain won a major battle earlier this month when the Supreme Court of Canada dismissed a case against the line. But it still faces a litigation challenge in British Columbia that is focused on the fact that the Trudeau government has properly consulted with indigenous groups along the pipeline route.

Angus Reid’s survey of 1,528 Canadian adults was conducted online from January 21 to January 23, with an error margin of plus minus 2.5 percentage points.

