WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – If you live in Williamsport and are planning to vote in the primary elections, chances are that you will have a new polling station. More than 13,000 registered voters in the city will be affected by redistribution.

The Lycoming County Board of Elections decided to reduce the number of voting departments from 17 to 13 in the city of Williamsport, and according to the county electoral services this is the first time it has ever been done in the city.

“It used to be a puzzle with 17 pieces. Now there are only 13, so each piece is a bit bigger and they are shaped a little differently,” said Lycoming County election director Forrest Lehman.

More than 13,000 registered voters will be redistributed. The decision to reduce the number of departments was taken after some districts had fewer than 500 voters on average.

“You had a city population with people who move, move, move, and those people are divided in ways that have grown unevenly over time,” Lehman said.

According to Lycoming County Voter Services, each of the 13 departments will contain between 800 and 1100 registered voters.

Voters in Williamsport received a notification by email telling them that their polling station had changed. For many, a switch is no problem.

“Location really doesn’t matter to me. I always show up and vote so it’s great to appear and see a new location,” said Mary Woods.

“It will be nice to go to another place, you know, to see another place,” said Mary Lowmiller.

Mary Woods told Newswatch 16 that she agrees with the change, but does not understand why it was necessary.

“I am not aware, I do not really understand all the consequences of that change for me, it just means that I have moved.”

You can find your polling station on the voter’s services website, or view this interactive map.

