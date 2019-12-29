Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is the best choice to replace Ernesto Valverde as Barcelona manager, according to a poll conducted by Mundo Deportivo.
The paper conducted a study at Camp Nou asking club members who should be in charge of the Catalan giants. The poll was conducted on Saturday, December 21st.
Unexpectedly 80% voted against Valverde remaining as manager for another season, with Klopp emerging as the favorite to be the club’s next permanent coach.
Here’s a look at the results:
Jurgen Klopp: 33.6%
Ronald Koeman: 31.96%
Roberto Martinez: 17.21%
Pep Guardiola: 6.96%
Robert Moreno: 3.27%
Erik Ten Hag: 1.63%
Luis Enrique: 0%
Abelardo: 0.40%
Oscar Garcia: 0.40%
Mundo Deportivo also asked members about some other topics, and there is a poll that Ousmane Dembele will not read.
A massive 72.66% of voters want to sell the Frenchman at the end of the season, while Riqui Puig is the favorite to be promoted to the first team.
The midfield star won 64.33% of the vote, ahead of Carles Perez and Ansu Fati.