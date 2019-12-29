advertisement

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is the best choice to replace Ernesto Valverde as Barcelona manager, according to a poll conducted by Mundo Deportivo.

The paper conducted a study at Camp Nou asking club members who should be in charge of the Catalan giants. The poll was conducted on Saturday, December 21st.

Unexpectedly 80% voted against Valverde remaining as manager for another season, with Klopp emerging as the favorite to be the club’s next permanent coach.

Here’s a look at the results:

Jurgen Klopp: 33.6%

Ronald Koeman: 31.96%

Roberto Martinez: 17.21%

Pep Guardiola: 6.96%

Robert Moreno: 3.27%

Erik Ten Hag: 1.63%

Luis Enrique: 0%

Abelardo: 0.40%

Oscar Garcia: 0.40%

Mundo Deportivo also asked members about some other topics, and there is a poll that Ousmane Dembele will not read.

A massive 72.66% of voters want to sell the Frenchman at the end of the season, while Riqui Puig is the favorite to be promoted to the first team.

The midfield star won 64.33% of the vote, ahead of Carles Perez and Ansu Fati.

