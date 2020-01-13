advertisement

NEW YORK (The Borowitz Report) – In a positive sign for the former mayor of New York, a new poll indicates that an increasing number of Americans would vote for Michael Bloomberg if it prevented him from broadcasting campaign ads.

The poll found that sixteen percent of those polled were “fairly likely” to vote for Bloomberg if it convinced him to stop running ads, twenty-one percent were “very likely” to do so for this reason, and a whopping thirty-three percent “strongly agree” with the statement “Seriously, I’ll do whatever he wants – please have them arrested right away.”

In contrast, only 8% said they would vote for Bloomberg’s billionaire colleague Tom Steyer if it prevented Steyer from running his ads.

At Bloomberg campaign headquarters in New York, campaign chief strategist Harland Dorrinson said the survey figures clearly indicated that “Mike’s ads are having the exact effect.”

“If so many people are ready to vote for Mike to stop advertising after spending only two hundred million dollars, imagine how many will vote to stop him after spending an additional eight hundred million dollars,” said Dorrinson.

In a new Bloomberg ad released this week, the candidate speaks directly to the viewer, saying, “Hello, I’m Mike Bloomberg. Do you want to see more of these ads? The choice is yours, ”before the screen suddenly turns black.

