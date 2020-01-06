advertisement

Good morning in the morning,

In case you forgot, there is no issue of The Hill Times published today, but there will be a fresh one on Wednesday, January 8th, and then return to our regular print groove for 2020. We we are also recording daily news and opinion columns online.

premier Justin Trudeau, who had been on holiday in Costa Rica with his family during Christmas holidays, is back at work and in private meetings in Ottawa today, according to the Office of the Prime Minister. The prime minister is expected to make a public statement regarding the US President Donald TrumpControversial airstrike order Thursday, January 2, in Baghdad, Iraq, that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and a number of senior Iraqi officials.

Mr Trump had said Mr Soleimani, who was the leader of the forces of Quds, a covert section of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, had “plotted immediate and malicious attacks” against Americans in the area. The White House says the former general has been the best player to attack Americans for the past 20 years.

Key figures in Iran have pledged revenge in response to the US president’s attack, described as “the greatest danger of his presidency”.

Mr Trump said on January 3 that he “took action last night to stop a war” and “took no action to start a war.”

But tensions have escalated in the Middle East in recent days as Mr Trump and Iranian leaders threaten retaliation.

On Saturday and Sunday, Mr Trump warned in three tweets of specific military action against Iran if it “strikes any American, or American assets.”

“We have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing 52 US hostages taken from Iran many years ago), some at a very high level relevant to Iran and Iranian culture” and “should Iran strike any Americans, or American assets … Iran on its own, WILL THERE BE VERY FAST AND VERY VETARD, “he wrote on Saturday.

On Sunday, Mr. Trump tweeted that the US has spent $ 2-trillion on military equipment. “We are the largest and the BEST in the world! If Iran attacks an American base, or any American, we will send some of their beautiful new equipment their way … and without hesitation! “If they attack again, which I would strongly advise them not to do, we will hit them harder than they were hit before!” Trump.

Meanwhile, the Canadian-led NATO training mission in Iraq, led by Major General. Jennie Carignan, has been temporarily suspended, the Canadian Press reported over the weekend. The mission, which has about 955 troops serving in Operation Impact, has been under Canadian command since it launched at the request of the Iraqi government in October 2018 to fight against the Islamic State.

Federal Minister of Defense of Canada Harjit SajjanThe office told the Canadian Press yesterday that Canada is closely monitoring the situation after the Iraqi Parliament voted to remove foreign troops from the country.

Minister of Foreign Affairs François-Philippe Champagne said in a statement Friday that “the security and well-being of Canadians in Iraq in the region, including our troops and diplomats, is our main concern”, and called “on all sides to exercise restraint and pursue de-escalation”. Mr Champagne said: “Our goal is and remains a united and sustainable Iraq.”

Head of MDP Jagmeet Singh said on Twitter: “US actions in Iran (sic) have brought us into another catastrophic war in the Middle East. The prime minister must act quickly with other countries to degrade the situation and not back down is taking President Trump. “

NDP MP Charlie Angus said on Facebook Sunday night that Canada should bring its troops home and that Parliament should act. The house is not scheduled to return until January 27. “Canadian soldiers are on the front line in Iraq. Donald Trump is dangerously undermining their security and the security of the region,” Mr. Angus.

The prime minister is also expected to say something about the 150 devastating forest fires that have burned down Australia for weeks and killed 23 people, destroyed about 480 million animals and burned five million hectares of land.

Meanwhile, in other news, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland will meet with the Mayor of Edmonton Don Iveson in Edmonton at 11 a.m., with local time on Monday at the mayor’s office in Sir Winston Churchill Square.

On Tuesday, January 7, Gov. Gen. Julie Payette will deliver remarks at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Offers Conference at 9 a.m. at the Canadian Senate Building in Ottawa. Senate Speaker George Furey and the Speaker of the House Anthony Rota will also give remarks, according to the Rideau Hall press office. The Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officer Conference is held to offer speakers and presiding officers of the Commonwealth Parliaments a “unique opportunity to come together in a forum to share information and express opinions on issues with common concern, “according to the press release.

On Thursday, January 9, the University of Ottawa will host a conference on “Policy-Making and Technology: Issues of Responsibility, Impartiality and Social Justice” with Ulster University. Bethany-Bradley Waterhouse; University of Texas at San Antonio’s Maria Verónica Elias; and the University of Ottawa Christopher Cooper.

Also on Thursday, January 9th, Unikkaaqtuat will premiere at the National Arts Center in Ottawa.

And on Friday, January 10, Minister of International Development Gregory Gould is scheduled to give remarks at Massey College in Toronto at a daily conference on “Liberal Internationalism, Then and Now: Pierre Trudeau’s Foreign Policy,” which was hosted by the Canadian International Council. David Crenna, former adviser to Pierre Trudeau; Rosemary McCarney, Canada’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Conference on Disarmament; and Robert Fowler, former deputy minister and foreign policy adviser to Pierre Trudeau, will also speak

Have a nice day.

