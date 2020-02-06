advertisement

Even on a weekday morning, Tank and Skinny’s cafe and bakery in Muff, Co Donegal, is full.

It opened in 2016, a few months after the last elections. It has changed the landscape of the village as a popular meeting place for a reunion with friends, a family enjoyment or a business meeting.

advertisement

“Who would have thought of a café in Muff? So it’s a gold mine, ”notes a Punter.

At the next table, Gregory chooses Clarke

Fianna Fáil. “For stabilization”

But in addition to the breakfast and pastries served on The Irish Times visits, there is also a lot of politics on the menu.

Mike Murphy and his colleagues put laptops, calculators, and bills on the table in front of them. They run Moolicious Foods in Moville, right on the coast. Murphy wants better government support for rural businesses and the fishing industry.

He examines two of the candidates, outgoing TD Joe McHugh (Fine Gael) and Charlie McConalogue of Fianna Fáil – “both really supported us” – and declares that he prefers a combination of their two parties.

“That would bring some stability to the country. If Sinn Féin comes in, it will be everywhere. I feel like they’re more of an outsider. “

Under Leo Varadkar, he said: “Everyone felt that the country was in safe hands.” So what happened? “Hospitals and accommodations killed Leo,” says his colleague.

At the next table, Gregory Clarke chooses Fianna Fáil. “For stability.”

“I’m always Fianna Fáil,” added his wife Alison. “It’s a Fianna Fáil house. My family was part of it when it was founded. Do you know the original from Neil Blaney? She asks.” His meetings were long ago at my grandmother’s house in Buncrana. “

The public sector

Gregory works in the public sector. “We are always hardest hit with levies over the years and nothing ever comes back to us.” Fine Gael hasn’t done enough to change that. “

He rejects the mention of the financial bailout. “We should be over it. Fine Gael had her chance. You got a chance. “

Sinn Féin, he thinks, will do well and could end up in a coalition government. “People are looking for changes, but they don’t know what changes they are looking for.”

Marie McGuinness does it. “Ireland voted for change and they (Sinn Féin) are the only change because the others are all the same. I have never voted for Sinn Féin in my life and this time I am thinking about voting for it and I know that many other people are the same. This is because the other two, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, are the same. “

“Ah, I really liked Leo, although I don’t think he did a great job,” says Mary McGinnity.

“What we need is jobs, this is a great place to raise a family, but you have to be able to live,” she says.

“Who is Peter Casey?”

McGuinness is from Greencastle Independent candidate Peter Casey is one of her neighbors. “He’s not a good speaker in debates, but he is very pleasant when you meet him,” says McGuinness. “He got all the local votes in the presidential election, but it won’t happen this time.”

The other guests seem to confirm that. “Who is Peter Casey?” Asks Joan Donnell.

She and her sister-in-law Heather McLucas have a vegetarian breakfast in their “usual Tuesday meeting point”. Donnell, a Donegal woman who now lives across the border in Derry, is not eligible to vote. However, she said that if she could, she would vote for the Green candidate. “I have become so much more aware of what is happening to the environment and how we are destroying it.”

Rory McLaughlin went the other way. He is a Derry man who was “exiled” to Donegal. “I haven’t decided yet,” he says. “I know they say that all politics is local, but a lot of the issues highlighted are Dublin, Cork, Limerick – things like homelessness and renting.”

“Instead, he calls broadband, roads and workplaces. “There are plenty of vacancies in Dublin or Cork, but young people have to move here to find employment, and that has an impact on communities.

“In politics there is a gap between town and country. I would like to see more to encourage companies – broadband connectivity is a big local problem. You are trying to use your cell phone here in muff, have no bars (of a signal) and are only two or three miles from the fourth largest city in Ireland. We’re not in the wild here. “

He admits that Sinn Féin has made a “massive turnaround” since last year’s European and local elections, but admits “I don’t know what that means. The big thing that Sinn Féin cared about was those pensions.

“I think it’s a reflection of people wanting change, and they combine Sinn Féin with change because they weren’t in power.”

advertisement