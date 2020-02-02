advertisement

WASHINGTON / TOKYO – A rapidly spreading virus outbreak in China poses a potentially great new risk to the global economy and is worrying about the widening effects of policy makers who are still grappling with the effects of the US-China trade war.

Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya, alarmed by the potential damage, said on January 30 that China’s huge presence in the global economy needed to be taken into account to assess the impact of the outbreak on global growth.

Shares worldwide fell on Thursday as the death toll from the spread of the coronavirus increased and airlines were forced to cut flights and close some stores.

The potential impact of the outbreak on the global economy was the focus of Wednesday’s press conference by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

“China’s economy is now very important to the global economy, and when China’s economy slows down, we feel it – but not as much as countries close to China or which, like some Western European countries, trade more actively with China. Powell said.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also expressed concern on Thursday, closely monitoring the impact on the Japanese economy, including the decline in inbound tourism.

Zhang Ming, an economist from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, one of the government’s leading think tanks, predicted that the outbreak would slow China’s growth by one percentage point to 5 percent or less in the first quarter.

China has imposed travel restrictions and closed businesses to curb the outbreak, but has not suppressed growing concerns among businesses and governments around the world.

Asian stocks declined Thursday as the virus killed and more cases were reported worldwide.

“Aside from the danger to human life, travel and consumption activities are likely to be affected. In a scenario of a widespread infection, economic growth and government budgets in Asia could be significantly weakened, ”said S&P on Thursday.

A woman is wearing a face mask as she travels on a high-speed train near Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province, China, when the country is hit by an outbreak of a new corona virus on January 29, 2020. (Thomas Peter / Reuters)

Greater damage than SARS

Analysts compare the current outbreak of coronavirus to the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) epidemic of 2002-2003, which caused approximately 800 deaths and slowed economic growth in Asia.

Many say the impact on global growth this time could be greater now that China is now a bigger part of the world economy, a view that BOJ’s Amamiya confirms.

The number of Chinese tourists visiting Japan has increased 20-fold since then, said Amamiya. “The outbreak also spread during the Chinese New Year holidays when consumption tended to peak,” he added.

“We are monitoring developments closely, including the potential impact,” said Amamiya at a seminar in Tokyo hosted by the Jiji news agency.

The aftermath of the epidemic casts a shadow over the Bank of Japan’s forecast that global growth will accelerate in the middle of the year and help the Japanese economy recover moderately.

China is Japan’s second largest export country. The Chinese make up 30 percent of all tourists visiting Japan, and almost 40 percent of all foreign tourists spent last year, according to an industry survey.

By Lindsay Dunsmuir and Leika Kihara

