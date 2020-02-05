advertisement

What about the Fine Gael ministers and housing statistics?

They just don’t seem to be doing it right.

In the Tonight Show on Thursday, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the government had increased social housing stock by 10,000 units last year and will add another 11,000 this year.

Figures from the Department of Housing show that the population increased by only 7,870 in 2019 and the annual target is 8,536.

That is a big gap of 25 percent. Surely the finance minister should know these numbers?

During the RTÉ leaders’ debate that same night, Leo Varadkar claimed that the number of homeless people in Northern Ireland was far higher.

He claimed that over 20,000 people are homeless, twice as many as in the south.

According to the Northern Ireland Housing Executive’s figures for 2016/17, 18,573 households applied for social housing, of which 11,889 were included in the housing list.

While these households are classified as homeless in the north, they are not in emergency shelters.

In fact, in Northern Ireland everyone who has a housing need, including sofa surfers, people in overcrowded accommodation and people with unsuitable housing, is considered homeless.

In the south, however, only those in the department for emergency housing financed by housing are considered homeless.

According to the same NIHE report, 2,800 people were in emergency shelters in 2016/17. That was the number for the whole year.

In the south, the Department of Housing only publishes a monthly figure, in which almost 10,000 adults and children lived in hotels, hostels and HUBs in December.

Unfortunately, the department does not publish a total for the entire year, but it is clearly much higher.

The big problem with Leo Varadkar’s claim is not only that he deliberately misrepresented the extent of homelessness in Northern Ireland to get a political point of view, but that he is disrespectful to those across the island who are homeless ,

Unfortunately, this government of Fine Gael has some form of deliberately manipulating the homeless so as not to make the problem seem as bad as it really is.

There are many homeless people who are not listed in the Department of Housing’s monthly reports: women and children in Tusla-funded dormitories, men and women in non-government-funded dormitories in Dublin, and those who have secured their right to stay but are trapped in Direct commission because of the rental crisis. They are all homeless, but not covered.

It was more controversial that Eoghan Murphy removed more than 1,606 adults and children from the homeless in 2018, despite the fact that the Dublin Homeless Representative and individual local authorities viewed the families as homeless.

The official homeless figures are so corrupt that it is hard to believe today.

When the December Homeless Report was released in January, we should have all greeted loudly, which apparently means a significant reduction in the number of adults and children in shelters. However, the response from the homeless sector has been subdued.

Why? First, because there were actually two sets of numbers that were published within a few days of each other, hoping that no one would notice.

Without notice, the Department of Housing replaced the original numbers with a revised set because the first report contained significant errors.

In particular, neither of the two reports explained what happened in December.

There were 119 new homeless presentations and 98 departures this month, but the total decrease was 717. These amounts simply don’t add up.

As a result, some organizations working in the homeless sector, such as Inner City Helping Homeless, have questioned the accuracy of the December report.

What people need in emergency shelters are houses.

They don’t want to listen to politicians who argue about numbers. You rightly want us to concentrate exclusively on the repair of our broken housing system. Unfortunately, this is difficult when government houses and the homeless are so controversial.

The only way to address longstanding concerns about Fine Gael’s housing and homelessness statistics is to hand over responsibility to an independent body such as the Housing Agency and the Central Statistical Office.

In this way, even ministerial interference cannot be suspected.

Eoin O’Broin is Sinn Féin’s spokesman for housing.

