advertisement

Our way of life falls apart at the seams. Most of those under the rule of democracy no longer trust their effectiveness. And Australia is one of the most unsatisfied countries.

A loud, loud democracy should be a healthy democracy.

It is the raw alternative to Molotov cocktails and guillotines.

advertisement

But the society that tidies itself up on the floors of Parliament is seen as a sign of weakness. A lot of noise is made by the one or two notes that are not passed. Little attention is paid to the amount that was pushed through before the spectacle of Question Time.

Has democracy sunk in a political swamp?

Are elected representatives really committed to corporations and lobby groups?

Is there an alternative to eponymous, rotating and rubbery figures?

An international poll showed that 80 percent of voters believe this.

The wartime Prime Minister, Winston Churchill, once warned: “Democracy is the worst form of government, apart from all the other forms that have been tried from time to time.”

Then why is there a decline in democracy? How bad is it? Where does it take us? And … are we interested?

FAMILIARITY BREEDS CONTEMPT

After the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, totalitarian and authoritarian regimes fell across the world. The number of democracies rose rapidly.

It took less than a decade for this trend to reverse.

Vladimir Putin in Russia. Rodrigo Duterte in the Philippines. Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey. Viktor Orbán in Hungary. Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil. Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela. These are among the most prominent examples.

Then there is India. Poland. Israel. Mexico. South Africa. These are democracies that place strict new restrictions on independent organizations, act against dissenting voices, and concentrate power in the hands of a few.

Australian federal, state and local governments, as well as businesses and the media, are considered the least trusted in the world.

“If the current trend continues, less than 10 percent of Australians will trust their politicians and political institutions by 2025,” wrote Professor Mark Evans of the University of Canberra earlier this year.

“The result will be an ineffective and illegitimate government that will affect social and economic wellbeing.”

FOUR WORDS BASING DEMOCRACY

Brookings Institution and Lowy Institute researcher Dhruva Jaishankar blames four simple words: identity, inequality, information, and interference.

“The deepening of identity in political organization and political discourse is becoming more and more pronounced, be it among religious majorities, ethnic minorities or regions,” he writes.

“A second common challenge concerns inequality, especially the actual and perceived inequality of opportunities. Despite sustained economic growth in many parts of the world, the perception of growing inequality has put democracy to the test.

“The third common challenge is the new information environment. Paradoxically, although the availability of information about digital telecommunications was expected to strengthen democracy, it has also undermined democratic functioning.

“After all, all democracies, even if they are less uniform, remain vulnerable to intervention by external actors.”

TARGETED TRUST

Information campaigns. Cyber ​​operations. Force. Defense Forces chief Angus Campbell has warned that western democracies are under attack by totalitarian powers.

In a speech to the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, he warned of the “willingness and increasing ability of other states to control information, people, and events.”

“Political warfare undermines and undermines,” he said. “It penetrates the mind. It tries to influence, to submit, to overwhelm, to disturb. It can be obscured or open, a background of white noise, or loud and convincing.

“It is not limited by the constructs or constructions of peace or peacetime. It is constant and scalable and, above all, adapts.”

And the main goal of political warfare is trust.

“Without trust, we have less capacity to master complex, long-term challenges,” says Prof. Evans.

“The weakening of political trust weakens authority and civic engagement, reduces support for evidence-based public policies, and promotes risk aversion in the government.”

And easy to undermine, trust is incredibly difficult to restore.

“Offering more participation or advice can become a tokenistic exercise that leads to more cynicism and negativity among citizens,” says Prof. Evans.

The performance is similar: government officials usually try to “manipulate” these numbers. And that further promotes cynicism.

The current number of politicians is part of the problem and not the solution, he says. “In the past decade, more politicians have probably tried to use the trust gap to get support instead of trying to solve the problem.”

“IT’S JUST BUSINESS”

What does a Google search or the messages in your Facebook feed have to do with democracy?

The internet economy is based on knowing everything about you. Companies collect thousands of “data points” about your behavior, preferences and personality – usually without your knowledge.

Shoshana Zuboff, emeritus professor at Harvard, warns that voters have become “free raw material for hidden business practices of extraction, prediction and sale”.

It’s all about preventive advertising and subliminal suggestions. You want to target you with an ad when you are most vulnerable to its selling point. They want to “push” you in the direction of a paying advertiser.

And as the Cambridge Analytica scandal has shown, these customers can be political parties – or foreign governments.

Google and Twitter are taking some steps to curb political propaganda. Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg, however, insists that the lies and lies of the politicians he is paid to promote are not his problem.

“I believe it is really important in a democracy that people see what politicians say so they can make their own judgments,” Zuckerberg told CBS recently.

But Prof. Zuboff in her book The age of surveillance capitalism“Social media is used to manipulate these judgments.”

“Facebook has an unprecedented behavioral change tool that works covertly, on a large scale, and without social or legal mechanisms for agreement, competition, and control,” she writes.

The U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission have launched antitrust investigations into Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google. In July, the FTC fined Facebook $ 5 billion for violating its own privacy policy.

Terror intervenes

A world full of fear of terrorism has created an environment in which strength exceeds sensitivity.

Tough laws with far-reaching effects have so far been able to pass suspicious parliaments in the name of national security.

Restrictions. Monitoring. Confidentiality. Exceptional powers in the hands of a few.

It is an environment that some see as an opportunity.

“By misusing powers or instructions from the executive, deleting government and parliamentary authorities, and weakening the independence of the judiciary and arbitrators who ensure that political leaders abide by the rules, government decisions are more likely to be against the interests of all Equalize citizens, “said the University of Oxford School of Government Dean Ngaire Woods.

“Patronage, personal influence and favors are used to create loyalty to the leader, and those who are out of favor are bullied or arbitrarily dismissed from office. Political leaders are also making increasingly bold attempts to silence or co-opt the media and business by offering special privileges. “

Independent organizations and nonprofit groups are cut financially and operationally restricted due to non-compliance with the party line. Even peaceful demonstrators are quickly classified as terrorists because they openly disagree with the government at the time.

“In my opinion, at least 58 percent of the world’s strongest democracies have passed at least one restrictive civil society law since 1990. Another 5 percent belong to this growing category,” wrote political scientist Chrystie Flournoy Swiney from Georgetown University.

Examples include laws that suppress revelations about cruelty to animals to destroy corporate and political whistleblowers.

Democracy guards no longer doubt that there are problems, says Ms. Swiney. “They are no longer discussing whether democracy is at risk, but how much and whether it is reversible.”

CAR CRATS IN SHEEP CLOTHING

People forget that in democracies it is the law and not the president or prime minister who is responsible.

“The emergence of a populist force – in which the hopeful politician portrays himself as the one who speaks the truth, is not part of the corrupt elite and will do things – has been one of the most dominant political trends of the past decade. Evans notes.

Mr. Woods agrees: “Personalizing power replaces formal and fair processes with discretionary decisions and favors. It undermines the democratic principle that all citizens, including the head of state, are subject to the rule of law and that politicians exercise delegated power, not personal rights. “

The result may be a country that looks like democracy – but it isn’t.

Russia has a parliament. China has its party councils.

But both are autocratic regimes that disguise themselves as democracies.

President Putin and Chairman Xi have consolidated their power by centralizing control over wealth, resources, and information.

“Autocracies that look like democracies are different because their leaders allow political opponents to stand for election – even if they rarely win,” wrote Professor Richard Carney of the China Europe International Business School The conversation,

“The capitalist systems of these countries have some of the characteristics of liberal democracies in the West. But these regimes use capitalism to advance their authoritarian rule. “

Since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, the number of “dominant authoritarian party regimes” has increased from around 13 to 33 percent of all nations.

“Russia is one of them,” he says, “as is Turkey, Malaysia, Singapore and Venezuela”.

And while they demand the validity of the appearance of democracy, their leaders reject any real challenge to their power.

For example, President Putin introduced laws against demonstrators and lawmakers who opposed his rule. All who do this are called enemies of the state.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan from Turkey has imprisoned more than 100,000 judges, officials, police officers and teachers after a failed coup in 2016.

Both justified such draconian acts as steps to secure their nation’s future.

MAKES THE PEOPLE?

The annual report on Freedom in the World 2019 found that democracy had declined worldwide for 13 consecutive years.

Authoritarian states are “throwing off the thin facade of democratic practices that they have built over the past few decades,” the report warns, while “countries that democratized after the end of the Cold War declined in the face of rampant corruption, anti-liberal populist movements, and breakdowns.” are in the rule of law ”.

Even the most established democracies in the world – including Australia – are under great pressure. The report found widespread corruption, the corrosion of democratic institutions, the turning back of civil rights and the revision of cultural norms.

Advertising agencies have long since switched from “automating the flow of information about you to automating you,” says Prof. Zuboff.

Wood warns that those who don’t want to get involved in authoritarianism must work to make politicians and companies afraid instead of fear themselves.

“Rather than relying on outrage, democrats around the world must rigorously apply the rules that prevent personalization of power,” he says, “while defending the institutions that protect individuals and minorities.”

“Officials should not be allowed to use their offices to isolate themselves from accountability … or to hide evidence of their illegal behavior. We must all insist on clear and untouchable standards of transparency regarding the private interests of those in public office.

“Citizens need to understand that tomorrow they can be attacked themselves if they don’t defend the institutions that protect minorities.”

Jamie Seidel is a freelance writer. Continue the conversation @JamieSeidel

advertisement