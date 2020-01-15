advertisement

Wednesday, January 15

** BAGHDAD – Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Alhakim meets with Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Baghdad. ** NEW DELHI – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at India’s foreign policy event – 0430 GMT. ** NEW DELHI – Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif speaks at New Delhi’s foreign policy event – 0700 GMT. ** NEW DELHI – Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi – 1015 GMT.

** DUBLIN – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen travels to Dublin to meet Irish Taoiseach Prime Minister Leo Varadkar ahead of Brexit on January 31. ** PARIS – French President Emmanuel Macron meets King Abdullah II of Jordan at the Elysee Palace in Paris – 1830 GMT.

BRUSSELS – European Motor Show Brussels 2020 (until 19 January).

LAUSANNE, Switzerland – 2020 Winter Youth Olympics (until Jan. 22).

RIYADH / MUSCAT / ABU DHABI – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to visit Saudi Arabia, Oman and United Arab Emirates (last day)

ABU DHABI – International Water Summit 2020 (until January 16).

ABU DHABI – World Energy Future Summit (WFES) 2020 (until January 16).

MOSKOW – Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on his first visit to Russia (January 17).

STRASBOURG, France – King Abdullah II of Jordan addresses members of the European Parliament in Strasbourg – 1100 GMT.

STRASBOURG, France – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Charles Michel will address lawmakers in Strasbourg about the rule of law situation in Hungary and Poland – 1400 GMT. Beijing – Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza to pay an official visit to China (January 19th)

TASHKENT – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visits Uzbekistan (until January 16)

MOSKOW – Gaidar 2020 Forum (until January 16).

– – – – – – – – – –

THURSDAY, January 16th

** ATHIN – European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas visits Athens (January 17).

BEIJING – Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza will meet with Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan.

– – – – – – – – – –

FRIDA, January 17th

NAYPYITAW – Chinese President Xi Jinping to pay a state visit to Myanmar (January 18)

Paris – OECD Ministerial Meeting on Migration.

– – – – – – – – – –

Sunday, January 19 – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a one-day visit to Germany.

– – – – – – – – – –

Monday, January 20th

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting.

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting

– – – – – – – – – –

TUESDE, January 21

KINGSTON – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to be in Jamaica on a two-day working visit (until January 22)

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting

DAVOS, Switzerland – Annual meeting of the World Economic Forum 2020 in Davos. (until January 24) – – – – – – – – –

Wednesday, January 22

JERUSALEM – Russian President Putin attends World Holocaust Forum to be held in January 2020 in Jerusalem (January 23) DAVOS, Switzerland – Prince Charles of the United Kingdom will deliver the keynote address at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

BRUSSELS – European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis will present “Review of Stability and Growth Pact”. – – – – – – – – – –

Monday, January 23

BETHLEHEM, Israel – Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem. ZAGREB – EU informal meeting of justice and home affairs ministers (until 24 January). JERUSALEM – Charles, Prince of Wales, to visit Israel and attend the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem at the invitation of Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.

– – – – – – – – – –

Monday, January 24th

BETHLEHEM, Israel – British Prince Charles visits Bethlehem, meets with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

– – – – – – – – – –

SATURDAY, JANUARY 25

NEW DELHI – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro visits India (until January 27)

EGYPT – The 9th anniversary of the start of the Egyptian revolution, which marked a series of mass popular protests that led to the resignation of President Hosni Mubarak. – – – – – – – – – Sunday, January 26th

LOS ANGELES – 2020 Grammy Awards – – – – – – – – –

TUESDAY, January 28 – BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. TUESDAY – The Costas Book of the Year will be announced. – – – – – – – – – –

Wednesday, January 29th

GREECE – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets with French President Emmanuel Macron. BRUSSELS – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Vice-President Sefcovic present the Executive Work Program for 2020 in Brussels.

BRUSSELS – European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell outline the EU enlargement methodology. – – – – – – – – – SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1

NEW YORK / LOS ANGELES – 2020 Writers Guild Awards 2020

– – – – – – – – – – Sunday, February 2

GLOBAL – World Wetlands Day.

– – – – – – – – – – Monday, February 4

GLOBAL – World Cancer Day.

SAPPORO, Japan – The Sapporo 2020 Snow Festival (through Feb. 11).

BERLIN – European Police Congress (until 5 February) – – – – – – – – –

Wednesday, February 5th

BRUSSELS – European Commission Vice President Margrethe Vestager holds a debate with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell for European Defense in Brussels.

– – – – – – – – – –

EARLY ,, SEPTEMBER 6

GLOBAL – International Zero Tolerance Day 2020 Women’s Genital Mutilation

– – – – – – – – – SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8

VENICE, Italy – Venice Carnival 2020 (until 25 February).

– – – – – – – – – – TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11

GLOBAL – Safer Internet Day 2020 – – – – – – – – – – – Monday, February 13

BEIRUT – The 12th anniversary of the death of Hezbollah commander Imad Moughniyah.

GLOBAL – World Radio Day.

– – – – – – – – – FEBRUARY, FEBRUARY 14

GLOBAL – Valentine’s Day.

BEIRUT – The 15th anniversary of the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri.

LONDONR – London Fashion Week February 2020 (through February 18).

– – – – – – – – – Monday, February 17 PRISTIN – – The 12th anniversary of Kosovo’s declaration of independence from Serbia.

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting.

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. – – – – – – – – – –

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18

LONDONR – The BRIT Awards 2020

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting – – – – – – – – – – –

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20

BERLIN – The 70th Berlin International Film Festival (until March 1).

VIENNA – VIENNA Opera Ball 2020 – – – – – – – – –

FEBRUARY, FEBRUARY 21

RIO DE JANEIRO – Rio Carnival 2020 (through February 26). – – – – – – – – – –

Saturday, February 22 – RIYADH – G20 finance ministers, meetings of central bank governors in Riyadh (until February 23).

TOGO – Referendum. – – – – – – – – – HOLY, FEBRUARY 25

NEW ORLEANS – Mardi Gras 2020 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting.

– – – – – – – – – –

Monday, March 5 VIENNA – The 178th (extraordinary) meeting of the OPEC Conference.

– – – – – – – – – –

Monday, March 6th

VIENNA – 8th meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC ministers.

– – – – – – – – – –

Monday, March 12th

BRUSSELS – European foreign ministers meet for talks in Brussels. BRUSSELS – European Justice and Home Affairs Ministers meet in Brussels (until 13 March)

