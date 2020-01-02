advertisement

2 Jan (Reuters) –

—————————————————————— This journal is published daily. ** Shows new events TH- Monday, January 2nd

** ATHIN – – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits Athens (January 4).

** ISLAMABAD – Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visits Pakistan.

PALM SPRINGS, Ca – 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival (through Jan. 13). – – – – – – – – – –

SEPTEMBER 4, Burma – The 72nd anniversary of Burman’s independence. – – – – – – – – – – Sunday, January 5th

FRESCO – Prime Minister Lao Thongloun Sisoulith will pay an official visit to China (January 9th).

– – – – – – – – – –

Monday, January 6th

** PORTUGAL – Portugal’s Finance Minister and Eurogroup Chief Mario Centeno speaks to a parliamentary committee in Lisbon about the 2020 budget. – 0900 GMT

PART – Kiribati President Taneti Mamau visits Beijing.

LONDONR – Costa Rica Book Award Winners to be announced. – – – – – – – – – –

TUESDE, January 7

** BANGKOK – Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi visits Thailand (January 8). ** CAIRO / DJIBOUTI / ASMARA / GITEGA / HARARE – Chinese State Counselor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay official visits to Egypt, Djibouti, Eritrea, Burundi and Zimbabwe (until January 13).

WASHINGTON DC, United States – US President Donald Trump meets with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the White House.

PHNOM PENH – The ruling Cambodian People’s Party celebrates its 41st anniversary of victory over the Khmer Rouge regime. – – – – – – – – – – Wednesday, January 8th

BRUSSELS – European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis will present the EU Sustainable Investment Plan in Brussels.

ISTANBUL, Turkey – Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with Turkish President Tayip Erdogan in Istanbul.

– – – – – – – – – –

Monday, January 9 New York – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is scheduled to visit New York.

ZAGREB – The European Commission visits Croatia as the country begins its Presidency of the EU Council (until January 10th). – – – – – – – – – –

Friday, January 10th

BRUSSELS – European Motor Show Brussels 2020 (until 19 January).

– – – – – – – – – –

FEBRUARY, January 11th

WASHINGTON / MOSKOW – The 9th anniversary of the US-Russia Nuclear Cooperation Agreement.

TAIWAN – Juan Taiwane Legislative Elections.

TAIWAN – Referendum Election. – – – – – – – – – – Sunday, January 12th

MOSKOW – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Uzbekistan (until January 13th).

HAITI – The 10th anniversary of Haiti’s magnitude 7 earthquake that devastated much of Haiti’s capital. – – – – – – – – – –

Monday, January 13th

ABU DHABI – International Water Summit 2020 (until January 16).

ABU DHABI – World Energy Future Summit (WFES) 2020 (until January 16). – – – – – – – – – –

TUESDAY, January 14th

MOSKOW – Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on his first visit to Russia (January 17).

STRASBOURG, France – European Commission Vice Presidents Vera Jourova and Dubravka Suica present the bloc’s executive plan for its Conference on the Future of Europe.

TUNISIA – The 9th anniversary of the fall of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

– – – – – – – – – –

Wednesday, January 15

MOSKOW – Gaidar 2020 Forum (until January 16). – – – – – – – – – –

FRIDA, January 17th

Paris – OECD Ministerial Meeting on Migration. – – – – – – – – – –

Monday, January 20th

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting.

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting – – – – – – – – –

TUESDE, January 21

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting

DAVOS, Switzerland – Annual meeting of the World Economic Forum 2020 in Davos. (until January 24) – – – – – – – – –

Wednesday, January 22

BRUSSELS – European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis will present “Review of Stability and Growth Pact”. – – – – – – – – – –

Tuesday, 23 January ZAGREB, Croatia – EU informal meeting of justice and home affairs ministers (until 24 January). JERUSALEM – Charles, Prince of Wales, to visit Israel and attend the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem at the invitation of Israeli President Reuven Rivlin. – – – – – – – – – –

SATURDAY, JANUARY 25

EGYPT – The 9th anniversary of the start of the Egyptian revolution, which marked a series of mass popular protests that led to the resignation of President Hosni Mubarak. – – – – – – – – – –

TUESDAY, January 28 – BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. TUESDAY – The Costas Book of the Year will be announced. – – – – – – – – – –

WEDNESDAY, January 29 – Brussels – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Vice-President Sefcovic present the Executive Work Program for 2020 in Brussels.

BRUSSELS – European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell outline the EU enlargement methodology. – – – – – – – – – – Wednesday, February 5th

BRUSSELS – European Commission Vice President Margrethe Vestager holds a debate with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell for European Defense in Brussels.

– – – – – – – – – –

Monday, February 17th

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting.

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. – – – – – – – – – –

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18

BRUSSESL – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting – – – – – – – – – –

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22

TOGO – Referendum. – – – – – – – – – – Monday, February 25th

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting.

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – NOTE: Including journal articles does not mean Reuters will present a story event-based.

