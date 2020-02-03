advertisement

—————————————————————— This journal is published daily. Shows new events MON-MDRDIT ,, FEBRUARY 3 CITYR – VATICAN CITY – Pope Francis meets Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa at the Vatican. – 0830 GMT ** MOSCOW – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi in Moscow for talks. – 0900 GMT ** BRUSSELS – European Council President Charles Michel meets with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Brussels. – 1000 GMT ** BERLIN – Chancellor Angela Merkel and her Austrian counterpart Sebastian Kurz speak to reporters after their meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin. – 1230 GMT ** WASHINGTON – Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett goes to Washington on his first visit since taking office in November 2019 ** ROME – Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte meets with Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban. – 1500 GMT ** MINSK – Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius is in Belarus on a working visit. (until February 5).

** KAMPALA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will arrive in Uganda.

TASHKENT – US Secretary of State Pompeo to visit Uzbekistan (until February 3) BERLIN – German Chancellor Angela Merkel to hold talks with Argentine President Alberto Angel Fernandez – 1900 GMT.

KUALA LUMPUR – Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Malaysia (until February 4)

BRUSSELS – OECD Economic Surveys: Belgium 2020

WARSAW – French President Emmanuel Macron to visit Poland (until February 4) – – – – – – – – –

Monday, February 4

** BRUSSELS – European Council President Charles Michel meets with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in Brussels. – 1700 GMT ** MOSKOW – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with Ann Linde, Swedish Foreign Minister. After the talks a press conference is scheduled. ** VIENNA – The Joint Technical Committee of OPEC and Non-OPEC (JTC) has scheduled a meeting during February 4-5 in Vienna to assess the impact of China’s new coronavirus on oil demand. (until February 05). ** WASHINGTON – Georgia’s Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani will attend a conference in Washington. He will participate in the annual Ministerial event of the Advance of Religious Freedom. ** WARSAW – North Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski pays a visit to Warsaw where he will hold a meeting with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda. Both presidents will make statements after their meeting. – 1000 GMT ** PRAGUE – Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystayko visits Prague, meets with Czech counterpart Thomas Petricek. Together, they open the Czech-Ukrainian Business Forum. – 1030 GMT

WARSAW – North Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski will visit Warsaw.

NEW YORK CITY, United States – United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres holds a press conference to discuss priorities for 2020. – 1730 GMT

MADRID, Spain – Argentinean President Alberto Fernandez visits Spain.

GLOBAL – World Cancer Day.

SAPPORO, Japan – 2020 Sapporo Snow Festival (until February 11).

BERLIN – European Police Congress (until 5 February) – – – – – – – – –

Wednesday, February 5th

** BRUSSELS – European Council President Charles Michel meets with the prime ministers of Sweden, Portugal, the Netherlands and the Austrian Chancellor in Brussels. – 0800 GMT

HAVANA – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov meets with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez to begin a three-day trip to Latin America.

BRUSSELS – European Commission Vice President Margrethe Vestager holds a debate with the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell for European Defense in Brussels.

MONDAY, M, FEBRUARY 6

** Ethiopia, Senegal, Germany – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to Ethiopia, Senegal and Germany. In Ethiopia, he will also meet with world leaders attending the 33rd African Union Summit, and “attend side events focused on deepening our relations with African countries,” the office said in a statement. (until February 14) MEXICO City – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visits Mexican government officials in the City of Mexico. BRUSSELS – EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan addresses a conference at the DigitalEurope – 1000 GMT conference.

GLOBAL – International Zero Tolerance Day 2020 Women’s Genital Mutilation.

FEBRUARY, FEBRUARY 7

CARACAS – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov heads to Venezuela at the tail end of a three-day trip to Latin America to hold talks with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. NEW DELHI – Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will visit India (until February 11).

– – – – – – – – – FEBRUARY, FEBRUARY 8 Ireland – Ireland House of Representatives elections. VENICE, Italy – Venice Carnival 2020 (until 25 February).

– – – – – – – – – Monday, February 11 – European Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi to visit Ukraine (until February 12) GLOBAL – Internet Secured 2020 Day – – – – – – – – – – – E Monday, February 13th

BEIRUT – The 12th anniversary of the death of Hezbollah commander Imad Moughniyah.

GLOBAL – World Radio Day.

– – – – – – – – – FEBRUARY, FEBRUARY 14

DUBLIN – OECD Economic Surveys: Ireland 2020.

GLOBAL – Valentine’s Day.

BEIRUT – The 15th anniversary of the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri.

LONDONR – London Fashion Week February 2020 (until February 18).

– – – – – – – – – Monday, February 17 PRISTIN – – The 12th anniversary of Kosovo’s declaration of independence from Serbia.

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting.

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. – – – – – – – – – –

Monday, February 18th

LONDONR – The BRIT Awards 2020

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting – – – – – – – – –

TUESDAY, M, FEBRUARY 20

BERLIN – The 70th Berlin International Film Festival (until March 1).

VIENNA – VIENNA Opera Ball 2020 – – – – – – – – –

FEBRUARY, FEBRUARY 21

RIO DE JANEIRO – Rio Carnival 2020 (through February 26). – – – – – – – – – –

Saturday, February 22 – RIYADH – G20 finance ministers, meetings of central bank governors in Riyadh (until February 23).

TOGO – Referendum. – – – – – – – – – –

Monday, February 24th

GENEVA – 43rd Session of the Human Rights Council (until March 20). – – – – – – – – – –

Monday, February 25th

NEW ORLEANS – Mardi Gras 2020 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting.

Wednesday, February 26th

CAPE TOWN, South Africa – South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to unveil 2020 budget – 1200 GMT

FEBRUARY, FEBRUARY 28

HAMBURG, Germany – German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will deliver speeches at the Matthiae Mahl event in Hamburg, a festive dinner held for the first time in 1356. – – – – – – – – – –

Monday, March 3

GLOBAL – International Day for Hearing and Hearing. – – – – – – – – – –

Wednesday, March 4

HANOI – Vietnam to host ASEAN Senior Officials (SOM) Meeting in Da Nang (March 7).

Friday, 5th Brussels – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addresses BusinessEurope conference in Brussels – 0830 GMT.

BRUSSELS – European Commission Executive Vice President Frans Timmermans speaks at the conference on “Implementation of the Green Agreement in partnership with industry” – 1315 GMT.

BRUSSELS – European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni speaks at the conference “Submitting reforms needed to strengthen the Economic and Monetary Union” – 1415 GMT.

BRUSSELS – European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis speaks at a conference in Brussels – 1515 GMT.

BRUSSELS – European Council President Charles Michel speaks at a conference in Brussels – 1530 GMT. MOSKOW – 67th anniversary of the death of Soviet leader Josef Stalin.

GENEVA – 90th Geneva International Motor Show (until March 15)

ZAGREB – EU foreign ministers will hold an informal meeting in Zagreb.

LUXEMBOURG – EU environment ministers will meet in Brussels for talks.

VIENNA – The 178th (extraordinary) meeting of the OPEC Conference.

Monday, March 6th

VIENNA – 8th meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC ministers.

Sunday, March 8th

GLOBAL – International Women’s Day. – – – – – – – – – –

Monday, March 10th

TIBET – The 61st anniversary of Tibet’s spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, fleeing in exile after a failed uprising. – – – – – – – – – Wednesday, March 11th

SENDAI, Japan – 9th anniversary of Sendai earthquake and tsunami. – – – – – – – – – –

Monday, March 12th

BRUSSELS – European foreign ministers meet for talks in Brussels. BRUSSELS – European justice and home affairs ministers meet in Brussels (until 13 March)

Monday, March 13th

DUBLIN, Ireland – St Patrick’s Festival (until March 17). – – – – – – – – – Sunday, March 15th

GLOBAL – World Day of Action against stamp hunting.

DAMASCUS – Syria marks the 9th anniversary of an increasingly bloody uprising against President Bashar al-Assad. – – – – – – – – – –

Monday, March 16th

HALABJA, Iraq – The 32nd anniversary of the 5,000 civilian Kurds killed in the chemical attack in Iraq.

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. – – – – – – – – – – Monday, March 17th

DHAKA – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bangladesh to strengthen ties.

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting

Monday, March 19th

EGYPT – 9th anniversary of Egyptian referendum on constitutional reforms.

KUALA LUMPUR – Finance ministers, central bank governors and heads of other institutions will meet to discuss current economic trends and crisis-related issues during the meeting of Finance and Finance Deputies and Central Banks in Malaysia

Monday, March 22nd

GLOBAL – World Water Day. – – – – – – – – – –

Monday, March 23

GLOBAL – World Meteorology Day. BRUSSELS – European Foreign Minister meets in Brussels – – – – – – – – – Monday, 24 March

BRUSSELS – European Commission Vice President in charge of Digital Margrethe Vestager speaks of “a new regulation for the digital economy”.

GLOBAL – World Tuberculosis Day. QUANG NINH, Vietnam – Vietnam hosts the 24th Meeting of the ASEAN Finance Ministers (AFMM) (until March 27).

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting.

– – – – – – – – Wednesday, 25 BRUSSELS – European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis presents the Money Laundering Action Plan. – – – – – – – – – – Monday, March 26th

BRUSSELS – European Council meeting (until 27 March).

Monday, March 27th

TAJIKISTAN – Referendum Election. – – – – – – – – – SEPTEMBER 28th

DUBAI – RACING HORSE – 2020 Dubai World Cup. – – – – – – – – – –

Sunday, March 29th

MALI – National Assembly elections.

STRASBOURG, France – European Commission Vice President Dubravka Suica presents a report on “The Impact of Demographic Change” during the European Parliament’s plenary session in Strasbourg.

