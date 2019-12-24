advertisement

—————————————————————— This journal is published daily. ** Tells new events T- TUESDAY, DECEMBER 24 – South Korean President Moon Jae-in to visit China for annual summit talks with Chinese, Japanese leaders (until December 25) PART – Shinzo Abe is scheduled to visit China for three days to hold a trilateral summit with Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang and South Korean President Moon Jae In (until December 25).

CHENGDU, China – A trilateral meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the southwestern city of Chengdu.

– – – – – – – – – – Wednesday, December 25th

** CHENGDU, China – Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meets with Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu.

– – – – – – – – – –

Sunday, December 29th

** ANKARA – Moldovan President Igor Dodon to pay an official visit to Turkey (until December 30th) – – – – – – – – – –

Wednesday, January 1

TALLINN – 9th anniversary of the adoption of the euro by Estonia. – – – – – – – – – –

MONDAY, January 2

PALM SPRINGS, Ca – 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival (through Jan. 13). – – – – – – – – – –

SATURDAY, JANUARY 4

BURMA – Burma’s 72nd anniversary of independence. – – – – – – – – – – Monday, January 6th

LONDONR – Costa Rica Book Award Winners to be announced. – – – – – – – – – –

TUESDE, January 7

WASHINGTON DC, United States – US President Donald Trump meets with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the White House.

PHNOM PENH – The ruling Cambodian People’s Party celebrates its 41st anniversary of victory over the Khmer Rouge regime. – – – – – – – – – – Wednesday, January 8th

BRUSSELS – European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis will present the EU Sustainable Investment Plan in Brussels.

ISTANBUL, Turkey – Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with Turkish President Tayip Erdogan in Istanbul.

– – – – – – – – – –

THIRD, January 9th ZAGREB – The European Commission visits Croatia as the country begins its Presidency of the EU Council (until January 10th). – – – – – – – – – –

Friday, January 10th

BRUSSELS – European Motor Show Brussels 2020 (until 19 January).

– – – – – – – – – –

FEBRUARY, January 11th

WASHINGTON / MOSKOW – The 9th anniversary of the US-Russia Nuclear Cooperation Agreement.

TAIWAN – Juan Taiwane Legislative Elections.

TAIWAN – Referendum Election. – – – – – – – – – – Sunday, January 12th

HAITI – The 10th anniversary of Haiti’s magnitude 7 earthquake that devastated much of Haiti’s capital. – – – – – – – – – –

Monday, January 13th

ABU DHABI – International Water Summit 2020 (until January 16).

ABU DHABI – World Energy Future Summit (WFES) 2020 (until January 16). – – – – – – – – – –

TUESDAY, January 14th

** STRASBOURG, France – European Commission Vice Presidents Vera Jourova and Dubravka Suica present the bloc’s executive plan for its Conference on the Future of Europe.

TUNISIA – The 9th anniversary of the fall of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. BRUSSELS – European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis will present the EU Sustainable Investment Plan in Brussels.

– – – – – – – – – –

Wednesday, January 15

MOSKOW – Gaidar 2020 Forum (until January 16). – – – – – – – – – –

FRIDA, January 17th

Paris – OECD Ministerial Meeting on Migration. – – – – – – – – – –

Monday, January 20th

** BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting.

** BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting – – – – – – – – –

TUESDE, January 21

** BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting

DAVOS, Switzerland – Annual meeting of the World Economic Forum 2020 in Davos. (until January 24) – – – – – – – – –

Wednesday, January 22

BRUSSELS – European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis will present “Review of Stability and Growth Pact”. – – – – – – – – – –

Tuesday, January 23 ** ZAGREB, Croatia – Informal meeting of EU justice and home affairs ministers (until January 24). JERUSALEM – Charles, Prince of Wales, to visit Israel and attend the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem at the invitation of Israeli President Reuven Rivlin. – – – – – – – – – –

SATURDAY, JANUARY 25

EGYPT – The 9th anniversary of the start of the Egyptian revolution, which marked a series of mass popular protests that led to the resignation of President Hosni Mubarak. – – – – – – – – – –

TUESDAY, January 28 ** BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. TUESDAY – The Costas Book of the Year will be announced. – – – – – – – – – –

WEDNESDAY, January 29 – Brussels – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Vice-President Sefcovic present the Executive Work Program for 2020 in Brussels.

BRUSSELS – European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell outline the EU enlargement methodology. – – – – – – – – – – Wednesday, February 5th

** BRUSSELS – European Commission Vice President Margrethe Vestager holds a debate with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell for European Defense in Brussels.

– – – – – – – – – –

Monday, February 17th

** BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting.

** BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. – – – – – – – – – –

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18

** BRUSSESL – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council Meeting – – – – – – – – – –

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22

TOGO – Referendum. – – – – – – – – – HOLY, FEBRUARY 25

** BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting.

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – NOTE: Including journal articles does not mean Reuters will present a story event-based.

