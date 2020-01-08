advertisement

Polish judges welcomed the news that Irish Supreme Court judge John MacMenamin and dozens of European colleagues will take part in a march on Saturday to protest the country’s judicial reforms.

Justice MacMenamin will present letters of support from Chief Justice Frank Clarke and the Association of Judges in Ireland (AJI) on the “silent march” on Saturday. He will march in full robes with colleagues from Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Greece, France, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Portugal, Belgium and the three Baltic countries.

advertisement

The letters from the Supreme Judge and the AJI are expected to express concern about the actions and support of the Polish government for their judicial counterparts.

“It is important that people say” enough is enough “because there has been a campaign against judges with government politicians for years that has led the attacks,” said Poznan District Judge Monika Frackowiak, co-organizer of a march who she believed “Apolitical” is purely about legal questions and values ​​”.

“Despite the government narrative, people in Europe believe in Polish judges and not in the government.”

intimidation

Ms. Justice Frackowiak is one of two judges who have suffered years of intimidation and harassment related to her position on judicial independence in a report by Amnesty International.

She said she had previously been exposed to several “absurd” allegations, including the delay in making written judgments, taking sick leave, and interviewing foreign journalists.

“It is very supportive for us. We appreciate it very much,” she said in response to the Irish commitment in March.

I don’t think they’ll resign because I’ve seen what they’ve been doing for about five years

She said from the start that the Irish judiciary had given her Polish colleagues great support in this matter. “It gives us strength, from this point of view it is very important.”

However, it is not confident that the march will cause the government to reverse its measures.

“I don’t think they’ll resign because I’ve seen what they’ve been doing for about five years.”

A request for an opinion from the Polish government was unsuccessful. The Polish embassy in Ireland declined to comment.

The protest has been directed against the judicial reform program of the Polish Party for Law and Justice (PiS) for years. The ruling national conservatives insist that the reforms are about freeing the judiciary from crusted structures and cronyism. Critics see a targeted campaign to bring the judiciary under political control.

Controversial jobs

In a recent decision by the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg, the Supreme Court has declared two controversial bodies set up by the Polish government to be illegal: one for judicial appointments and one for judges.

Both bodies are political entities staffed with government loyalists, the Supreme Court said. This means that the judges appointed by the panel and their decisions have no legal basis. The government failed to respond to the verdict, suggesting that the final say on such matters rests with the Constitutional Court – which critics believe is now under government control.

Leading judges involved in the fight against judicial reform say that the presence of European judges, all marching in their robes, will boost their campaign.

“As far as I remember, we organized such an event for the first time in the history of free Poland after 1989,” said lawyer Sylwia Gregorczyk-Abram.

She represented the President of the Supreme Court, Malgorzata Gersdorf, in a recent libel case against another judge, who assumed that the presence of Prof. Gersdorf on the bank meant that “criminals” were active in the judiciary.

Prof. Gersdorf, a vocal critic of the judicial reforms, was forcibly retired by the government, but continued to work until the ECJ ordered her and dozens of other judges to be reinstated in Luxembourg.

The judge Stanislaw Piotrowicz, who suggested that there were “criminals” before the Polish courts and who lost his libel case in the first instance, was promoted to the Constitutional Court.

advertisement