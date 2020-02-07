advertisement

A police officer was struck by a car that allegedly left the scene of an attempted burglary.

The incident followed a report of “two men attacking a shutter” in a High Street location, Husbands Bosworth, Harborough District, in the early hours of the morning.

advertisement

Leicestershire police said police were dispatched to the village shortly before 1 a.m.

A spokesperson said: “We have received a report that two men attacked a shutter in a room on High Street between Berridges Lane and Bell Lane.

“The suspects are said to have left the scene in a red / brown Renault Megane sports car.

“Officers went to the scene and saw a vehicle matching the description in the Bell Lane area.

“One of the suspects, who was in possession of a crowbar, then got out of the vehicle, which led the officer to try to arrest the suspect.”

She added: “The car was then said to have been driven by the officer, who managed to pull away but was cut by the vehicle.

“She fell to the ground and was slightly injured. The officer did not require hospital care.”

No entry was acquired on the premises and nothing was stolen.

A 37-year-old man from Wigston was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary and attempted bodily harm in connection with the incident.

Police are calling on all witnesses, including drivers with dashboard camera images and property owners with CCTV security cameras, to contact them.

Detective Constable Chantel Booth said, “Although the incident occurred in the middle of the night, we are still calling on people who may have information that may help us.

“Were you in the area at the time and saw or heard anything? Do you have images from CCTV or scene dash cameras that could assist our investigations? Have you seen the vehicle described in the area?

“If you have information, you should contact the police.”

Anyone with information should call the police at 101.

.

advertisement