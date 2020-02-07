advertisement

A police officer shared his battle over mental health to show others that they are not alone.

Inspector Craig Nolan spoke as part of Time to Talk 2020, which was held yesterday to encourage the nation to talk about mental health.

The 47-year-old actor said everyone, including the police, has their own challenges and recognizes the importance of speaking out, reports Nottinghamshire Live.

He said, “If you don’t talk to people, they can’t read your mind.

“Our officers sort through people’s lives, but they also have their own challenges.”

Inspector Nolan joined the police for a personal reason and although he says it gave him empathy and a willingness to help others, he discovered that others’ problems were causing difficult emotions .

“Growing up, I had a difficult childhood,” he said. “I thought it was normal, but I noticed that my friend’s life was much calmer and less frightening than mine.

“I joined the police to prevent other children from experiencing the trauma I had experienced.”

Standing over six feet tall, Inspector Nolan is a larger-than-life figure who says he is “always the loudest person in the room”.

But while he was working on a case involving a young boy, Inspector Nolan’s sanity took a turn and past memories began to bubble.

“I dealt with a case where a young boy was in a situation similar to the one I had gone through,” he said.

“I thought” this is exactly why I’m here. But then it sent me into a crash – so many memories that I had hidden started to come out.

“My behavior at work was changing, I was less patient, less happy and I drank more.

“I am still the loudest person in the room and my sergeant noticed that something was wrong. It was then that I first went to the police.

“When I saw the therapist, all the emotions of the past were manifested. I was a mess, crying and trembling.

“So I had to develop an adaptation strategy. I was confident but I was afraid.

“I am a big guy and I always tried to build a shell around me so as not to be injured.

“Part of the trauma from my childhood was that I thought I was not good enough and that there was nothing I could do.

“I’m constantly trying to prove to this inner demon that I’m better than that.”

Inspector Nolan says he understands why men in particular may find it more difficult to express themselves when struggling.

He said, “As men, we tend to be very calm and keep going, because it is seen as a force to be able to control our emotions.

“It’s better – I think we talk more. I would never have talked about it ten years ago.

“In the police, we have come to a point where we care about each other so much that these walls are torn down.”

There is support for police officers who have faced difficult incidents, but Inspector Nolan believes it is also important to create a workplace where people feel able to be open.

“I created an environment where the people on my team want to talk to me. If I hadn’t had the support myself, I might not have seen the point in doing so, ”he said.

Although police work presents specific challenges, Inspector Nolan also struggled with personal issues such as marriage breakdown that had an impact on his mental health.

“Whether you are a police officer or not, the help is there,” he said.

“I am sure that with this change in culture, more and more people will seek support to help them get through the chaos that life sometimes throws at us.”

Time to Talk Day is organized by the mental health charity Time to Change and aims to encourage conversations about mental health.

You can find out more on the Time to Change website.

