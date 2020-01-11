advertisement

Police appeal for help in finding a missing teenager from Derby.

Bianca Marina, 16, was last seen on the evening of Thursday, January 9, and left her home in Littleover between 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. Friday.

Bianca has ties to the Mansfield area, but the police are increasingly worried about her well-being because she is “out of character”.

She is described as white, about 5 feet 5 inches, of slim build and with black hair. She may be wearing jeans and a black jacket.

Anyone who recognizes it should call Derbyshire police on 101, citing incident 107 of January 10.

