SUNBURY, Pa. – A woman from Sunbury is behind bars after a night of chaos in the city. Police say she was trying to steal a pizza delivery car and that’s just the start.

According to Sunbury police, Lacyndi Tiebout [42] tried to steal the delivery car and tried to steal another vehicle. When that didn’t work, she tried to set fire to a building.

According to Sunbury police, it all started when Tiebout stood in the middle of Race Street with a gun and blocked a pizza delivery driver.

According to the court’s papers, Tiebout shouted, “Hey, Daddy John, get out of the car,” showing a gun and banging on the driver’s window. The driver ran away and called 911.

Then the police told Newswatch 16 that Tiebout went to Penn Jersey Food Mart, where she tried to steal another vehicle.

The police say that Tiebout asked that driver if he believed in Jesus. When he said yes, she called him a liar and Race Street entered a house. A neighbor tells us it was a family member.

“I’m shocked that it happened here, but I’m not surprised,” said Linda Metzger.

While she was taken into custody, Tiebout tried to light a fire in the house. She was taken to the Geisinger Medical Center where she broke away and was arrested a few blocks away.

People who live in the neighborhood say that hearing about the incident is nerve-racking.

“It’s crazy. A lot is happening in the city, but you don’t really hear it,” Rusty Foulds said. “You think the streets are safe, but it is getting worse in our city.”

The neighborhood is not so desirable. I’m going to be honest with you. We have neighbors here who are very concerned and try to make things better here. I am not surprised at all, “Metzger added.

Lacyndi Tiebout is in prison and is confronted with various charges, including theft, assault and arson. Nobody was injured.

