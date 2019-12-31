advertisement

A small-town police officer who wrote “raging pig” on a cup of coffee, who then blamed it on McDonald’s staff, has resigned from the Herington police force in Kansas after claiming the stunt was all one. “joke.”

Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday said at a news conference Monday that the officer had left after confessing to blaming a McDonald’s worker in Junction City for handing him a cup with the offensive message.

In fact, the nameless officer had written it himself, and an investigation by the Herington police department and McDonald’s interrogation soon revealed that the restaurant staff had no connection to the writing.

advertisement

Police Chief Brian Hornaday.

“This was completely devised and only by a Herington police officer who is no longer employed at our agency,” Hornaday said. “The actions of this former officer are in no way a reflection of the values ​​and character typical of the Herington police department.”

Dana Cook, the owner of the McDonald’s franchise in question, said in a written statement that their employees respect law enforcement and were all concerned by the allegations made by the officer. Cook said footage from restaurant security cameras dropped the officer’s allegations that an employee had written across the cup.

Hornaday, the police chief, had initially sent to Facebook to express his displeasure at the incident, saying it was a “black eye on the intersection city”. Now, after being found to be a scam, Hornaday says he hopes the former officer understands the size of the black eye his actions have given law enforcement from coast to coast.

Brian Hornaday’s Facebook post.

“The investigation I did showed that this was meant to be a joke,” Hornaday said.

“However, we can see how something so serious can get out of control very, very quickly. The most important thing that could have been and should have been done in this scenario would be to present ourselves immediately. However, fortunately no harm was done. “

Hornaday said the incident has been discussed with local Dickinson County attorney, but said criminal charges are not expected.

The resigned officer, 23, began working with the force just two months ago. He had previously worked in the U.S. Army for five years. Hornaday declined to name the officer because he says it is a personnel matter. The resignation leaves only five full-time officers in the Herington police department, including Hornaday.

On Monday, the department’s Facebook page was deleted.

advertisement