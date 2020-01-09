advertisement

The B.C. police superintendent is investigating a dramatic clash in Guildford to determine whether the Surrey RCMP’s “acts or omissions” played a role.

B.C.’s Independent Investigation Office. is watching for the crash that happened Jan. 7 around 9:30 p.m. near 104th Avenue and 160th Street, according to a release from BC RCMP on Thursday (January 9th).

Dawn Roberts, BC RCMP communications, said a Surrey RCMP officer was trying to pull the driver after he “saw a vehicle doing what was believed to be a number of Motor Vehicle Act violations” while driving eastbound on 104th Avenue.

Roberts said the vehicle would not stop and went through an intersection before losing control and rolling over several times. The driver, the sole resident, was taken to hospital with “serious injuries,” Roberts said.

The IIO is investigating to determine whether “police actions or omissions are related to driver injuries.”

Roberts said now that the case is under investigation, no more information will be released from police.

The Surrey RCMP Criminal Investigation Team is also conducting its own investigation.

The IIO operates outside the tower of the Central Town of Bing Thom in Whalley and reports to the B.C. attorney general.

