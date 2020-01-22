advertisement

B.C.’s Independent Investigation Office. is investigating whether officers’ actions or inaction played a role after a woman was injured in her arrest by the Surrey RCMP.

The police superintendent was notified of the incident involved in police in Surrey, the IIO said in a news release Tuesday (January 21st).

The IIO says the Surrey RCMP reported that on Jan. 10, shortly after 9 p.m., “officers were called to a residence following the report of a disturbance.”

The release does not specify where the incident occurred or what the concern was. It also does not reveal the nature of her injuries.

The woman, in her 40s, was arrested and transported to Surrey RCMP cells, according to the release. The next morning, she was examined and transported to the hospital, where she was determined to have injuries.

The IIO says it was notified and made “initial searches” to confirm that the injuries “met the definition of serious harm before informing the public.”

The investigation will now focus on “determining what role, if any, officers’ actions may have played in the serious harm to the woman.” The investigation also determines “when and where the serious injuries occurred,” a spokesman for the IIO told the now-Leader.

The IIO investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious injury or death, and “if there is any allegation of wrongdoing.”

