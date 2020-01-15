advertisement

Car thieves use blowpipes to access homes and escape with the keys, police said.

A wave of burglaries in East Yorkshire led Humberside police to issue advice on how to reduce the risk of becoming a victim of this type of burglary.

Detective Inspector Alison Sweeting told Hull Live, “We are working hard to prevent the burglary and, when crimes are committed, find those responsible and bring them to justice.

“There are also things you can do to reduce the risk of becoming a victim of a burglary.

“Besides the obvious measures such as locking your doors and windows, there are other security measures you can put in place.

“Make sure nothing precious is left in the open and hide your car keys – especially at night.

A blowtorch was used to access this property

“You can also think about installing an anti-theft alarm and security lighting. I know it can be expensive, but they are very effective deterrents and can also lower your insurance costs. “

Just this weekend, thieves broke into a mom’s home with three children, seizing the keys to the car of the family’s two vehicles and driving there.

To add insult to injury, Tiffany Hodgson is upset, the strollers and car seats for her disabled children were also stolen from one of the cars, which means that their child year is stuck at home.

Rachel Danby, 39, had her Audi Q3 stolen the same way while she slept, with her husband and their two young children, ages six and eight.

After realizing that the car was missing, the family discovered that a blowtorch had been used on the back door, allowing thieves to gain access to the house and allowing them to steal the keys to the car without being detected.

Fortunately, the family Mercedes was intact, as the keys to this vehicle were upstairs.

More information on protecting your home is available on the police website here.

