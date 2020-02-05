advertisement

ACP Police Assistant Spokesperson Polly Namaye recently spoke to the media (PHOTO / courtesy).

KAMPALA – Police have warned motorists against placing sirens, colored lights for ambulances, and license plates on unauthorized vehicles.

According to Polly Namaye, spokesperson for the assistant police, this creates unnecessary inconvenience for road users and increases the number of road accidents that endanger lives and property.

“From now on, in the interest of continuing to maintain aid for road safety and order in our reading, the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety of the Ugandan police force wishes to reiterate our commitment to ensuring compliance with the rules to guarantee sister use of the roads. Section 33 (i) provides that any person who uses or authorizes the use on a highway of a motor vehicle, trailer or engineering plant while a license plate or permit being affixed to it in the prescribed manner is in any way obscured or rendered or allowed to become difficult to distinguish day and night, ”said Namaye in a statement.

She added: “Section 123 (v) provides for this for the purposes of this section. “Authorized emergency motor vehicle” means a motor vehicle, trailer or technical facility for police purposes. Firefighters, ambulances, military meter vehicles of the armed forces and other motor vehicles, traders or engineering factories that may be designated by the Minister in consultation with the chief license officer by decree. “

Namaye called on all road users, in particular all motorists, to comply with all traffic rules and to renounce the acts of indiscipline mentioned above.

“Again, we call on the general public to cooperate with traffic police officers in their work to ensure compliance with these regulations,” she added.

