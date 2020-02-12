A woman was surrounded by a group of men at Melton Road and later discovered that her valuables had disappeared.

The victim, who is in his fifties, was on the busy shopping street of Belgrave, Leicester, around noon on Thursday 16 January, when she went to collect money.

Moments later, she was surrounded by a number of men who later walked away, leaving the woman unharmed.

However, when she went to pay for certain items in a store, she discovered that money and a bank card, which were in her pocket, were gone.

Leicestershire police said they thought the woman was distracted while the items were stolen from her pocket.

The police have carried out investigations, in particular by monitoring video surveillance on premises in the region, and would like to speak to the four men represented here as part of their investigation.

If you are one of the men in the photo, or if you recognize the men, contact the police at 101 quoting 20 * 29659.

