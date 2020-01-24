advertisement

A man arrested after a rape report in a Leicester bar was released on bail.

He was arrested after officers were called to Firebug on Millstone Lane at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.

advertisement

One woman reported that she was raped in the toilet.

A spokeswoman for Leicestershire police told LeicestershireLive today that the arrested man, originally from Leicester, had been released pending further investigation.

Read more

What’s going on in your area

Yesterday, forensic officers were examining the scene.

The woman is supported by specially trained officers.

The police asked anyone with information who could help them call 101.

We want you to be able to receive your news when and how you want it.

As good as our website , we have a Facebook page , a Twitter thread, @leicslive , and for a daily overview of the best stories, you can sign up to receive our newsletters .

If you prefer to use an app, we have apps for Android and Apple devices which can be adapted to disseminate the information and the sport which interests you.

And if you download our app, you can sign up for push notifications, which means you will receive alerts on the biggest reports.

We also have Facebook groups for traffic and travel , criminality , things to do with children , purchases and houses for sale .

.

advertisement