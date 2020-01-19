advertisement

A 10-year-old boy stabbed in a city street in front of his mother remains in hospital in stable condition.

The horrible attack took place at Belper Street, Belgrave, Leicester at around 5:20 p.m. yesterday (January 18).

A member of the public called emergency services and the child was taken to the Queen’s Medical Center in Nottingham where he remains in stable condition.

Her mother was not injured in the incident.

The man suspected of being stabbed was described as a fair-skinned Asian man in his mid-twenties, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, chubby in shape and wearing a brown jacket.

Police are conducting door-to-door investigations and a video surveillance trawl on Belper Street and nearby Catherine Street.

Leicestershire force says officers are also patrolling the streets to reassure the local community.

Detective Inspector Tim Lindley said, “It happened in a residential area at a time of day when people were walking or driving.

“The suspect was described as a fair-skinned, middle-aged Asian man in his mid-twenties, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, chubby in shape and wearing a brown jacket.

“Do you know who this man is or do you remember seeing someone corresponding to this description in the rue Belper or rue Catherine neighborhood between 4.30 and 6.30 pm?”

“Did a friend or family member go out during this period and returned home in a state of restlessness or is he behaving out of character?”

Call 101 if you can help.

