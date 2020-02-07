advertisement

Police treat an egg-throwing attack on two teenagers in Leicestershire as an aggravated racial assault.

Police are investigating the attack on two students, ages 16 and 17, in The Square at Market Harborough around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Police were called after the two teens informed staff at Brooke House College, a chargeable institution in Market Harborough.

Mike Oliver, the director of the fee-paying university, said the attack on his students was caused by fear of the coronavirus in China.

“Our students, who look oriental but are not Chinese, were deliberately targeted by these thugs,” he said.

“They took the oath and said that they had brought the SARS virus into this country. Then we threw eggs at them.

“This is the level of ignorance that we are dealing with here. These people meant coronavirus but called it SARS.”

A Leicestershire police spokeswoman said she was trying to find the two attackers who had thrown eggs.

“We have received a report of the assault of two teenagers in The Square, Market Harborough,” she said.

“The victims, aged 16 and 17, reported that they were in the area around 6.30 pm on Monday 3 February when they were victims of verbal abuse by two young people and received eggs.

“The report was handed over to the police on Wednesday morning. Victims did not report serious injuries.

“Investigations are underway to establish all the circumstances of the case.

“The incident is being investigated as an aggravated racial assault.”

Oliver said the school has 270 students aged 11 to 19. He said there were 58 different nationalities with only 20 Chinese students.

The chief said he had received four phone calls from people claiming that students had been struck by the potentially deadly virus.

Rumors were circulating on social networks about a college student affected by the coronavirus.

In the city, students from the University of Leicester reported having suffered from verbal racism linked to the coronavirus.

The Leicester Students Union (LSU) has confirmed the verbal assault against two students from the University of Leicester.

An LSU spokesperson said, “We are extremely disappointed to hear incidents of racism against Chinese and / or Asian students on campus here in Leicester. There is absolutely no room for racism on our campus and we are deeply sorry for our students who had to endure this. “

Anyone with information can call the police at 101.

