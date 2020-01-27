advertisement

Police are increasingly worried about the well-being of a 16-year-old girl missing since Friday.

Trinity Gibbs was last seen in the B&M store on Lancaster Road, Shrewsbury, around 7:15 p.m. when it is believed that she may have left the parking lot as a passenger in a blue Vauxhall Corsa from 58 plates.

advertisement

West Mercia police have enlisted the help of people from Leicestershire because they think they may have ties to the Leicester area.

Leicestershire police posted the appeal on their social media sites.

The Trinity is described as being white, approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall, with burgundy hair cut in bob.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, white Air Force One sneakers, a gray Puma top and a gray scarf.

Trinity Gibbs

(Image: West Mercia Police)

The agents ask anyone who sees them to contact us as soon as possible.

The teenager has ties to the regions of Sussex or Leicester, so it is possible that she went there.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Trinity is asked to call the West Mercia police at 101.

Read more

What’s going on in your area

We want you to be able to receive your news when and how you want it.

In addition to our website, we have a Facebook page, a Twitter feed, @leicslive, and for a daily overview of the best stories, you can sign up to receive our newsletters.

If you prefer to use an app, we have apps for Android and Apple devices that can be customized to spread the news and the sport that interests you.

And if you download our app, you can sign up for push notifications, which means you will receive alerts on the biggest reports.

We also have Facebook groups for traffic and travel, crime, things to do with children, shopping and homes for sale.

.

advertisement