advertisement

At least 15 people were arrested on December 28 after police in Hong Kong’s Sheung Shui district cracked down on shopping mall protesters protesting the influx of mainland Chinese buyers, the South China Morning Post reported. According to the Post and an AFP report, hundreds of masked protesters gathered in Sheung Shuis Landmark North Mall to protest so-called parallel traders. They referred to mainland Chinese buyers crossing the Hong Kong border to buy tax-free goods in bulk. They are later resold in China. A tweet from the Hong Kong Police Force described the demonstrators as “rioters who” caused trouble … [and] threw iron nails into stores. ” This video shows how the rioters subjugated one of the demonstrators. Alternative footage of the incident, filmed by an AFP reporter tweeting that he was sprayed with pepper spray while filming, shows the police repeatedly beating the man with a truncheon. Credit: SocREC via Storyful

advertisement